The Fable episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Fable episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2024, at 12:55 am JST on Nippon Television, Aomori Broadcasting, Television Iwate and many other popular syndications in Japan.

With its grand debut, the much-awaited anime adaptation of Katsuhisa Minami’s thriller drama manga has sent waves across the internet, reaching the devoted fanbase and anime enthusiasts.

Although the episode count of the series is yet to be revealed, it has been disclosed that the anime will run for two consecutive cours. The first episode, titled “Moving,” successfully establishes the titular professional killer and the deuteragonist, who will be taking a brief vacation from their line of work and living as ordinary people. Read on to learn more about The Fable episode 2.

When will The Fable episode 2 be released?

As stated above, The Fable episode 2 will be released in Japan on April 14, 2024. However, for most countries, the installment will be released on April 13, 2024, due to the apparent time difference. Additionally, since the anime will be integrated with English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after its release in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for The Fable episode 2 for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 9:25 am Central Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 11:25 am Eastern Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 12:25 pm British Summer Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 5:25 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 9:55 pm Central European Time Sunday, April 13, 2024 5:25 pm Australian Central Time Saturday, April 14, 2024 1:55 am

Where to watch The Fable episode 2?

The Fable episode 2 and all the upcoming installments of season 1 will be made available on Hulu for fans in the U.S.

The anime will be streamed exclusively on DisneyPlus for crime drama enthusiasts worldwide, given Hulu’s geographical restriction, where the platform is limited to the U.S. Other anime streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Hidive are yet to add The Fable to their catalog.

A brief recap of The Fable episode 1

Youko and Fable/Akira, as seen in The Fable episode 1 (Image via Tezuka Productions)

The Fable episode 1 saw the titular hitman wrapping up things in his latest job, where he executed a group of notorious criminals for human trafficking. After Youko, Fable’s partner, picked him up from the crime scene, the former wanted to enjoy watching Mr. Jackal, a comedy show that he liked laughing to a lot.

After regrouping with their boss, Fable and Youko briefed him about the success of the mission. Given the tension escalating in the city with Fable’s rampage, where he assassinated 71 people, the boss wanted him and Youko to lay low for a year in Osaka.

Their boss made all the arrangements, including their fake licenses, insurance cards, money and everything they needed. Fable and Youko’s boss wanted them to be rest assured regarding their stay in Osaka, given a deal he had with a clandestine group there.

Before leaving, the boss told Fable to try adapting to a normal life where he was allowed to make friends, fall in love, and more, but he was not to kill anyone for a year. The boss threatened the two by saying that if they broke the protocol, they would be killed. After disposing off all of his equipment and weapons, Fable hit the road to Osaka with Youko.

Despite the latter’s warning to stay out of trouble, the former had a minor scuffle with two burglars when they stopped at a store. Youko was skeptical about Fable blending with the normal people as Akira Satou, but he eventually surprised her with his mastered dialect.

Elsewhere in Osaka, the second in command of the Maguro-gumi Organization was unsure about helping someone like Fable settle into his new yet ordinary life. However, Maguro wanted the hitman to enjoy his freedom while it lasted without any interference.

What to expect from The Fable episode 2 (speculative)?

The Fable episode 2 will see how the hitman is going to lead a normal life as Akira Satou, as he's banned from killing anyone for a year.

Given the instructions from his boss, he has to lay low until the situation cools down. Takeshi Ebihara, who is skeptical of the Fable, will be his manager and will help him with anything he needs.

For someone like the Fable, leading an ordinary life can be a challenging task, and fate will test him by putting him in situations where he might need to resort to his basic instincts, which could lead him to break the code.

