The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10 pm JST. It will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll, along with previous episodes.

In episode 9, Will and his friends venture into the Rust Mountains, encountering an army of undead dwarven warriors, remnants of a fallen kingdom, guarding the parameter. Ru, Will's thane, addresses them, vowing to reclaim the Iron Kingdom, allowing the dwarven warriors to finally rest in peace.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10 release date and time

Undead Dwarf Warriors as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10 will be released on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans across Japan can watch it on channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. For audiences worldwide, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 9, 2023 Saturday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 9, 2023 Saturday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 9, 2023 Saturday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) December 9, 2023 Saturday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 9, 2023 Saturday 9 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 9, 2023 Saturday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 9, 2023 Saturday 9 am

The scheduled release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 9

Ru as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 9 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his friends enter the Rust Mountains to slay the dragons. Cautiously marching forward, they stumble upon the undead army of dwarf warriors who are guarding the perimeter.

Ru, the thane of Will, then explains what happened to their king and their beloved kingdom to the dwarf warriors. He vows to reclaim the Iron Kingdom and free all the warriors to rest in peace.

As they move forward, they encounter numerous demons. While fighting them, Ru faces one of the most formidable enemy generals, wearing the king's crown. Ru defeats the general, and Will vanquishes all the remaining demons with his magic, healing all of his teammates.

In the concluding moments of the episode, Will and his friends finally encounter the dragon Valacirca.

What to expect from episode 10

Oldest dwarf as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

Episode 10 guarantees an epic and most awaited showdown as Will and his comrades confront the formidable dragon Valacirca.

Fans can expect to see a gripping fight, exhilarating action, and the true potential of Will's abilities as he fights to determine the destiny of the Iron Kingdom.

