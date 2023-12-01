The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9 is all set to premiere on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This fresh installment will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll, along with the previous episodes.

In episode 8 of the series, Will and his companions finally reach the gate of the tunnel that leads to the Iron Kingdom, where dragons and other beasts reside. Along the journey, Will saves an elf girl named Dineland and cures hundreds of terminally ill elves. Overall, the episode is filled with heartwarming moments and suspense.

Fans eagerly await episode 9 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, as the cliffhanger ending of episode 8 promises more action and excitement. They eagerly await to see how the battle between Will and the dragon will unfold and what roles Will's subordinates will play in this clash.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9 release date and time

Dineland as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9 is scheduled to release on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese audiences can enjoy this brand-new episode on channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. For audiences worldwide, this episode will be available to stream, along with previous ones, on Crunchyroll.

The release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 9, as per different time zones, are:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9 pm India Standard Time (IST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 2, 2023 Saturday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 2, 2023 Saturday 9 pm

The scheduled release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 8 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his subordinates, accompanied by Dineland, the girl he saved from the Hydra's poison, finally arrive at where the remaining elf survivors reside. Will cures all the terminally ill elves, leaving him exhausted. While resting, he is approached by the stagnant spirit in the form of a crow. The stagnant warns Will again and suggests that he should avoid the battle. It also offers Will a chance to join its side, but he strongly refuses.

As the story progresses, Will and his companions reach the Forest Lord and free the forest from cursed magic. The desperate elves want to join Will in his pursuit, but due to their lack of strength, he strongly suggests that they must stay away from the battle, as they would be a liability rather than help. The episode concludes with Will and his friends arriving at the gate of the tunnel where the dragon and other beasts reside.

What to expect from episode 9

Will and his companion as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 9 of the series, Will and his friends venture into the dragon's den, preparing for a clash filled with fire, danger, and unexpected twists. This episode promises to captivate fans as they eagerly anticipate the climax of Will's quest and the fate of the elves and the dwarfs.

