The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8 is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This new episode will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll, along with the previous episodes.

In episode 7, Will and his friends take their leave and embark on a journey to battle Valacirca, a formidable dragon. Along their path, they face numerous challenges, including battling underwater creatures and a multi-headed venomous serpent. Overall, the episode is filled with action and adventure, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds next.

Fans eagerly await episode 8 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, as the cliffhanger ending of episode 7 has left them craving more action and excitement. They are excited to see how the narrative progresses and the challenges that lie ahead for Will and his friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8 release date and time

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8 is all set to release on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 10 pm JST. For Japanese audiences, this brand-new episode will be available to watch on channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. Global audiences can stream this episode, along with previous ones, on Crunchyroll.

The release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 8, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9 pm India Standard Time (IST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9 pm

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7

Episode 7 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain starts with Will entrusting upon his thane a dagger once wielded by his father. Having gathered all the necessary weapons and gear, Will and his companions set forth on their dangerous quest to vanquish Valacirca. Their difficult journey presents them with a multitude of obstacles, including magical barriers, formidable underwater creatures, and a menacing multi-headed serpent.

With unwavering bravery, they face each challenge head-on, emerging victorious from every encounter. In a display of remarkable compassion, Will and his companions, particularly Menel, bravely rescue an elf girl from the clutches of the venomous serpent. As the girl lingers on the brink of life, Will attempts to heal her from the serpent's poison. Episode 7 also beautifully portrays Will's empathetic nature as he liberates the souls of tormented elves, granting them long-awaited peace.

What to expect from episode 8

Fans can expect episode 8 to deliver a thrilling and action-packed experience. It's quite possible that we'll witness a showdown, between Will, his companions, and the formidable dragon Valacirca who poses a threat to their land. This battle will surely be filled with epic moments and showcase the strength and determination of Will and his allies as they strive to safeguard their homeland against the power of the dragon.

Moreover, viewers will finally learn what fate awaits the elf girl, which leaves fans eagerly anticipating whether she can overcome the serpent's venom and face the challenges that lie ahead.

