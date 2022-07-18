10 Naruto characters who are renowned for their bravery

In Naruto, not every character is as powerful as the likes of Hashirama or Madara, but there are a few shinobis whose iron-clad willpower is enough to overwhelm even those who are regarded as legends. Despite knowing the power difference and potential risk to life, these individuals never laid down their weapons. Instead, they fought with every ounce of their strength.

Not all of them were capable of defeating their enemies, but their commendable bravery stood the test of time. However, there were a few who broke their limits and took the title of legends themselves.

Might Guy & 9 other characters who are regarded as Bravehearts in Naruto

1) Might Guy

Might Guy, the series' widely acclaimed "Nice Guy," is the most upbeat shinobi in Konoha, and it's all thanks to his springtime of youth. Guy trained himself to the point where he crossed the line between sanity and became the most physically powerful Shinobi.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Guy went head-on against Madara Uchiha, a legendary shinobi whom all five great nations feared.

Despite knowing that after opening the Eighth Gate of Death, there was no coming back as he would eventually die, Guy didn’t back off and overpowered Madara with everything he got. Even Madara was impressed by Guy and proclaimed the latter to be the strongest of them all.

2) Sagan

Sagan heading the frontlines to face the reincarnated Madara Uchiha (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Almost the entire Naruto fandom doesn’t know who Sagan is in the series, as no one has ever heard of this name. Sagan is a Shinobi of Iwagakure who was assigned to the Fourth Division/ Long-Ranged Battle Division in the allied Shinobi force.

During the confrontation between the Fourth Division and the reincarnated Madara Uchiha, Sagan was the first person to go head-on against the former after the proclamation of battle. Even the strongest Shinobis would think twice before going up against the likes of Madara Uchiha, but Sagan, along with his allied Shinobi brothers and sisters, was ready to put his life on the line.

3) Hinata Hyuga

𓅇 @antiddot Episode 166 "Confessions" part 2



"This time I will save you Naruto, cos I love you"

Hinata catches Pain off guard and punches him

"I'll never go back on my word, cos that's my ninja way"

Naruto awakens kurama's monster form after he sees Hinata harmed and stabbed badly Episode 166 "Confessions" part 2"This time I will save you Naruto, cos I love you"Hinata catches Pain off guard and punches him"I'll never go back on my word, cos that's my ninja way"Naruto awakens kurama's monster form after he sees Hinata harmed and stabbed badly https://t.co/DEEwe23gBb

Hinata had a hard time learning about her own potential due to her immense inferiority complex. However, Naruto somehow managed to show Hinata how strong she really is, and ever since that moment, the latter began to hone her Hyuga prowess to become strong. Naruto became the most important person in Hinata’s life whom she admired and loved.

Watching Naruto being killed by Pain, Hinata couldn’t stop herself from taking matters into her own hands. Hinata was aware of the power difference between her and Pain, but to protect Naruto, she was even ready to sacrifice her own life.

4) Konohamaru Sarutobi

From being a troublemaking, spoiled little brat to a responsible and mature person, Konohamaru had one of the best character developments in Naruto. His admiration and respect for Naruto, whom he considers his elder brother, made him courageous and strong-willed.

During the Pain Assault, Konohamaru knew that he was no match against the enemy, but to save his teacher, Ebisu, he fought the Naraka Path with everything. Konohamaru was dedicated to becoming strong, and for that, he learned many powerful techniques from his idol, Naruto, and even managed to master the latter’s signature Jutsu, Rasengan.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki in his sage mode (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

The titular protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, is the biggest late bloomer in the entirety of the show. Despite being ostracized from his own village, he didn’t become evil like most of the anti-heroes in the series. All Naruto ever wanted was to become a strong Hokage, so Konoha would recognize him.

Throughout the series, being an altruistic person, Naruto has done countless acts of bravery and helped many people. No matter how dire the situation got, there was no way Naruto would lose hope in himself. Naruto’s "way of the ninja" made him one of the most brave-hearted people in the entire shinobi world.

6) Sasuke Uchiha

𓅇 @antiddot Episode 203 "Sasuke's Ninja Way"



Sasuke shows up to the kage meeting to take his revenge

Suigetsu and Jugo help Sasuke to fight Raikage

Tobi tells the story about the Senju and the Uchiha clan coming from the Sage of Six Paths

Gaara comes to save Sasuke from Raikage Episode 203 "Sasuke's Ninja Way"Sasuke shows up to the kage meeting to take his revengeSuigetsu and Jugo help Sasuke to fight RaikageTobi tells the story about the Senju and the Uchiha clan coming from the Sage of Six PathsGaara comes to save Sasuke from Raikage https://t.co/rISq3dNfQ5

After everything that happened to his clanmates and his parents, Sasuke walked on the path of vengeance, where his goals were to become strong and defeat his brother Itachi Uchiha. Sasuke has been brave since his childhood days, where even after the threat was notched up to an S-Rank level, he didn’t bow down.

Going against a Kage-level shinobi is considered a straight-up suicide; however, Sasuke is the only person who tried to fight not only to take on just one but all five Kages of five great nations after infiltrating the Kage Summit. Although Sasuke was no match for the five Kages, he successfully managed to force Raikage to cut his own left hand after casting Amaterasu.

7) Sakura Haruno

Sakura took plenty of time to catch up to two of her teammates on Team 7. Despite falling short, Sakura was stubborn enough to become strong and started training under the fifth Hokage, Tsunade’s tutelage. Surpassing her master, Sakura eventually became the most powerful Kunoichi and the most proficient medical ninja in the entirety of the Shinobi world.

Sakura’s true potential was seen during the chunin exams, where she cut her own hair with the kunai to save Sasuke. Even though the Sound Village Shinobis had an advantage with numbers, Sakura didn’t hesitate to fight them with everything she got. Sakura also impressed all the allied shinobis and her teammates Sasuke and Naruto by smacking Kaguya Otsutsuki’s head with her brute strength.

8) Tsunade

The Fifth Hokage of Konoha, Tsunade (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

After losing her younger brother Nawaki and her lover Dan Kato, Tsunade became detached from the world and left Konoha with Shizune. Tsunade was so traumatized after the bloodshed that she eventually developed hemophobia (fear of blood), which prevented her from working as a medical ninja, even though she was the only person to officially instate the system of the medical ninja in Konoha.

However, after returning to Konoha, Tsunade became the Fifth Hokage and worked tirelessly for the village. Tsunade even stood strong in the face of the pain, assisting as many people as she could with the aid of her summon Katsuyu. However, the greatest testament to her bravery was when she fought the reincarnated Madara Uchiha for half a day without exhaustion, during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

9) Neji Hyuga

Due to the atrocities the main family caused to the branch family of Hyuga, Neji held onto the grudge of taking revenge for everything he's been through. He didn't even back off from killing his own cousin, Hinata, during the chunin exams. However, Naruto's Talk no Jutsu showed Neji the path of righteousness, and the latter became more humble and caring towards Hinata.

Neji sacrificed his life to protect Naruto and Hinata, who he deemed to be two of the most precious people in his life. Neji's passing had a profound impact on a variety of factors, including Hiashi's perspective, the Hyuga clan’s system, Naruto and Hinata’s relationship, and many more.

10) Choji Akimichi

Choji Akimichi is one of the most underrated characters in Naruto who has had one of the greatest transitions in the series. In his Genin days, Choji lacked confidence and had little faith in his abilities. However, during his fight with Jirobo, the former's newfound confidence helped him in defeating the latter.

Choji is also a very mature person who chose to obey his father Choja’s wish to pass on the crucial intel to the Fifth Hokage, instead of helping the latter who was in a poor condition. Even during the Fourth Great Ninja War, Choji was the only person besides Shikamaru and Ino to go against his reanimated teacher, Asuma Sarutobi, without letting his emotions get in the way.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far