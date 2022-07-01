Naruto: Sakura's 5 red flags as a significant other (& 5 ways she is perfect)

One of Naruto’s most iconic relationships has to be Sakura and Sasuke’s. Their relationship was based on loyalty, as even the creator of the series, Kishimoto, commented on how it would come across as a betrayal if Sakura stopped loving Sasuke.

Sakura has done everything in her power to make Sasuke happy, even while they were still children. While there is no doubt that both of them make a great couple, like any partner, Sakura has some toxic traits that have brought difficulties to the relationship.

Mentioned below are five ways Sakura's behavior has damaged her relationship with Sasuke and her family, and five as to why she is a perfect wife and mother.

Naruto’s Sakura has not always been the best partner

1) She was obsessed with Sasuke

Maiyu @Nekopride I think Sakura woulda been more enjoyable in Naruto Character if she hadn't made thoughtless rude comments about parents to naruto or been obsessed with sasuke and married him when clearly there was never any chemesity to begin with. Like love yourself sakura you deserve better I think Sakura woulda been more enjoyable in Naruto Character if she hadn't made thoughtless rude comments about parents to naruto or been obsessed with sasuke and married him when clearly there was never any chemesity to begin with. Like love yourself sakura you deserve better https://t.co/9rxwNmct24

It is no secret that Naruto and Sakura grew a bit obsessed with Sasuke during their childhood days. While Naruto was consumed by his desire to help his friend return home and leave behind his dark past, Sakura was mainly motivated by a crush she'd developed.

No matter what Sasuke would do, Sakura was never going to let go of her crush on him, something that was not only unhealthy for her but also drove Sasuke mad for a long time. Their relationship passed this weird stage after the Fourth Shinobi War, but fans will never forget how creepy Sakura could get.

2) She is too forgiving

If not for Naruto, Sakura would be dead right now (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sasuke did many terrible things during his time as a criminal, some of them directed at Sakura. After years of not seeing each other, the first thing he tried to do was kill her and Naruto, just to prove he was different from the Sasuke they knew.

They met alone again after the Five Kage Summit, prompting Sakura to ask Sasuke to allow her to join him. Instead of being moved by her loyalty, Sasuke attempted to kill her once again, something that Sakura never brought up. She is too forgiving for her own sake, as Sasuke can do almost anything he wants and she would not have a problem with it.

3) She neglected everything else for Sasuke

Sakura has allowed her obsession with Sasuke to take control of her life several times. Whenever this happens, Sakura is known to leave aside everything else, only focusing on the Uchiha.

As a teen, Sakura was more obsessed with Sasuke than her training as a Kunoichi. She would often neglect her duties in order to prove to Sasuke that she was the perfect partner for her. She eventually got over this behavior, but it still caused a lot of trouble for Team 7 during their first missions.

Now, as an adult, Sakura is less obsessed with Sasuke, but she still treats him as a priority. By hiding Sasuke's past from her daughter and allowing him to stay away from them for so long, Sarada started to doubt her origins, something that put her in a lot of danger.

4) Lack of communication

Sakura needs to talk more with her husband (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sakura is clearly struggling with Sasuke’s long trips outside of Konoha. She has been shown to feel insecure because of their lack of time together, yet she does not talk to him about this.

Sakura needs to voice her concerns to her partner more often since it appears that Sasuke is unaware of how his wife is feeling. It is likely Sakura does this to not interfere with his job, but it is still a problem they need to address as a couple.

5) Their relationship began because of looks

Stephanie (SOSHI'S COMING BACK) @stephanierika9 Sakura having a crush on Sasuke for his looks in the beginning but ended up as the first and only girl who got to see and understand the darkness surrounding him. Sakura having a crush on Sasuke for his looks in the beginning but ended up as the first and only girl who got to see and understand the darkness surrounding him. https://t.co/lHzM4FgcuN

Sakura was obsessed with Sasuke as a child, as has been already discussed in the first entry; however, the reason she was attracted to him at first was shallow at best. Like many of the girls that developed feelings for Uchiha, Sakura hardly ever spoke to him, so her crush was purely based on his looks.

While they were part of Team 7, she did get to know him better, developing a deeper connection with Sasuke. Still, after he left the village, he was obviously not the same teenager she'd fallen in love with, so her crush was again just based on his appearance.

These 5 reasons make Sakura one of the best partners in Naruto’s world

1) She is loyal

mar SAW BILLIE EILISH @jjuniekoo sakura i love u so much girl sakura trying to make sasuke come back was just so beautiful and emotional i mean she’s so loyal and caring to himsakura i love u so much girl sakura trying to make sasuke come back was just so beautiful and emotional i mean she’s so loyal and caring to him 💓 sakura i love u so much girl 🌸 https://t.co/cgLG5dqYSe

One of the most important traits a partner can have is loyalty, something Sakura excels at. She has always been there for Sasuke, trying to help him even during his darkest times. When he left the village for the first time, she tried to help him leave his pain behind.

Even during his time as a criminal, Sakura wanted to believe Sasuke would return to his senses and become the man she grew to love. No one can compete with Sakura in the loyalty department, except maybe Naruto himself.

2) She takes good care of Sarada

No matter what, Sakura will always love her daughter (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Sarada is one of the most brilliant Kunoichi of her generation, seeing as she is not only smart but also a skilled fighter. She owes this all to her mother, who raised her practically alone while also working to maintain the family.

Sakura did commit several mistakes while raising Sarada, but she did her best to give her a good childhood. It is thanks to Sakura that Sarada knows her parents love her, even when Sasuke is away most of the time. Sarada and Sasuke are lucky to have someone as dedicated to them as Sakura in their lives.

3) She has an independent life

Corrector @Correctorblue Its crazy, how Sakura is the Head of the medical department, a self-made boss, the strongest kunoichi, yet she still manages to be a loving mother and take care of her adorable family. I love seeing her growth and I love these new sasusaku family pictures. Its crazy, how Sakura is the Head of the medical department, a self-made boss, the strongest kunoichi, yet she still manages to be a loving mother and take care of her adorable family. I love seeing her growth and I love these new sasusaku family pictures. https://t.co/Xzc0meh0Qj

Even though raising a child is normally a full-time job, Sakura found the time to continue her career while helping Sarada grow up. She is the Head of Konoha's Medical Department, using everything she learned during her training with Tsunade to help the village.

Sasuke’s job is probably not what sustains the family, as he travels constantly and most likely uses his pay for his own expenses. Sakura works hard to maintain their home in a respectable condition and to give Sarada a good life.

4) She loves Sasuke unconditionally

サスサク🇵🇭 @sasusakuph Good morning, Sasuke thanked Sakura for loving him unconditionally and poked her forehead, a gesture from Itachi, the other person who loved him unconditionally, and now they use it on Sarada, whom they love unco— Good morning, Sasuke thanked Sakura for loving him unconditionally and poked her forehead, a gesture from Itachi, the other person who loved him unconditionally, and now they use it on Sarada, whom they love unco— https://t.co/eBtjeIau0f

Some people let their relationships end because they find something about their partner they are not comfortable with. This is fine, as no one should feel pressured to stay in a relationship they do not want to be in.

However, there are others who do their best to help their relationship work no matter what since they love their partner so much. Sakura is one of these people, as she has never stopped loving Sasuke since they were kids. No matter what happens between them, Sakura will be there for her husband, as she loves him unconditionally.

5) She never lost faith in him

Not many people would do everything Sakura did for Sasuke (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

It is hard to believe that someone who is traveling a dark path will ever find the light again. Yet, Sakura never doubted Sasuke would find his way back to her and his home. No matter how evil his actions seemed to everyone else, Sakura knew he would someday repent and make everything better.

The few times she was close to losing hope, she had Naruto by her side to help her remember why they were searching for their friend. Sakura will always be by her husband’s side, even if the entire world is against them.

