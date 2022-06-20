5 most loyal characters in Naruto (& 5 who could never be trusted)

Many themes are dealt with in the Naruto series. Some of the most important themes in the series are friendship and loyalty. As a shinobi, one must show loyalty to their comrades and more importantly, loyalty to the village they belong to.

At the end of the day, shinobis exist to protect the village from threats and take part in espionage that will allow the village to have an advantage over the neighboring villages.

Let’s take a look at some shinobis who have shown loyalty, and some that have strayed from their path.

Some of the most loyal characters in Naruto

1) Naruto

Naruto is one of the most loyal characters in the series. He values friendship and loyalty over everything else. Given how rough his childhood was in the series, he longed for company and a group of people that he can call family. While some might even call this an unhealthy obsession, he went to great lengths to save his friend Sasuke from taking a path of vengeance and violence.

2) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Rock Lee is one of the most popular characters in the entire series. He is obsessed with training and aspired to become a strong and capable shinobi. Rock Lee played an important role in numerous missions and fans started to realize that he was a character that would do anything to save the lives of his comrades.

He is extremely loyal to his friends and would help them if they were in a tough situation.

3) Kakashi

While Kakashi seemed a little mysterious during the earlier parts of the show, he is someone who valued his comrades more than his own life. He wasn’t always like this and there was a time when he believed that the success of the mission was more important than the mission itself. This changed after he met Obito during his days in the academy.

Kakashi often stressed on the importance of teamwork and prioritizing the lives of one’s comrades over missions assigned to them. He was the Sixth Hokage as well, and he wouldn’t have been chosen for this role if he wasn’t loyal to Konoha.

4) Might Guy

Might Guy is one of the best characters in the series. The series focused a lot on hard work and he was the definition of that. Might Guy considered Kakashi to be his rival and friend ever since their days in the academy. Might Guy was always concerned for Kakashi because of the traumatic events he had to endure.

He wanted to be there for him at his lowest and is quite loyal to his comrades. He is extremely loyal since he put his life on the line by opening all Eight Gates to save his friends and the village from Madara’s devious plans.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tsunade is a character that has ridiculously high raw power and played an important role during the Fourth Great Ninja War. She was the Fifth Hokage of the village and did an impressive job safeguarding the village.

When a Hokage is chosen, the shinobi is not only strong in their ability to perform ninjutsu, but also must be capable of running the village. She is someone who is extremely loyal and would go to great lengths for the safety of her shinobis as well.

Naruto characters that cannot be trusted

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is probably the least trustworthy character in the series. He is someone who would do anything to achieve his goals even if it means sacrificing a few people and performing experiments on them that could go wrong. He doesn’t hesitate when it comes to killing people especially if it allows him to inch closer to knowledge about certain forbidden jutsus. He even wanted one of the shinobis of Hokage to be his vessel. This is one of the most feared and hated characters in the Naruto series.

2) Danzo

cyrshady art 🎨🖊 @cyrshady Le combo : faucon -> shiruken + coup de sabre de Sasuke

.

.

Une scène qui m'a marqué dans le combat contre Sasuke Uchiha

.

. DANZO Shimura ⚔ FanartLe combo : faucon -> shiruken + coup de sabre de SasukeUne scène qui m'a marqué dans le combat contre Sasuke Uchiha. DANZO Shimura ⚔ Fanart ⚠️ Le combo : faucon -> shiruken + coup de sabre de Sasuke ..Une scène qui m'a marqué dans le combat contre Sasuke Uchiha 😁🔥.. DANZO Shimura ⚔ https://t.co/u60pVgmuPE

It’s safe to say that Danzo is probably the most hated character in the Naruto series. Whenever he received screen time, he was constantly plotting and always justified it by saying that it was in the interests of keeping Konohagakure safe. He took this to another level by creating an organization called the Root where he created “perfect soldiers” and his methods were quite questionable. He also forced Itachi to kill his entire clan and was indirectly responsible for the death of Shisui Uchiha as well.

3) Sasuke

Mushy09 @MushG_09



So here's a fanart of father-daughter charging up each other's chidori ;3 🥗



#sasuke #sarada #chidori Happy father's day to Uchiha Sasuke!So here's a fanart of father-daughter charging up each other's chidori ;3 Happy father's day to Uchiha Sasuke!So here's a fanart of father-daughter charging up each other's chidori ;3 🍅🥗#sasuke #sarada #chidori https://t.co/zLWVKGjbUg

Towards the end of Shippuden and throughout the Boruto series, Sasuke has been quite reliable and saved the village on numerous occasions. However, he wasn’t always like this. He was one of the main antagonists in the series for a long time, and this was when he drowned himself in hate to kill his elder brother. He sought power from questionable sources, fled the village, and became a rogue ninja in the hopes of killing his brother. He changed a lot after finally understanding the reason for his brother’s actions and after Naruto talked some sense into him.

4) Madara

Madara Uchiha (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Madara Uchiha was another character who was constantly plotting in the series. He was someone who kidnapped Rin and forced her to become a jinchuriki to attack Konohagakure, and she ended up killing herself. This completely changed Obito’s perspective and ideologies, which Madara took advantage of. He manipulated a lot of people to get what he wanted which is why he is one of the least trustworthy characters in the series.

5) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was one of the members of the Akatsuki and happened to be a strong shinobi as well. He had multiple hearts and had access to multiple nature transformations as well. The reason why he is the least trustworthy character is that his loyalty belongs to the highest bidder. Kakuzu’s source of motivation to do anything in life is money, which is why he was a bounty hunter as well. He was good at killing people and he had the money to do it. Kakuzu will switch sides if he has been offered more money.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far