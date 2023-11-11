Boruto anime's greatest battle just a Naruto fight in the wrong fandom

Although the Naruto fanbase has often denounced the sequel to the series, Boruto, there's one aspect of the anime that everyone seems to love. This is the epic showdown between the team of Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha against Momoshiki.

To this day, fans have been debating whether to praise the anime for perfectly adapting the legendary fight or to criticize the series for its main highlight being a Naruto and Sasuke fight. Although the fight in itself was fantastic, the fans are unhappy that the main protagonist of the series himself has no such moment as the Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki fight.

The legendary Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki fight in Boruto revitalized fans' interest

Naruto and Sasuke take on Momoshiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations(image via Studio Pierrot)

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations first started airing, it was heavily criticized by the majority of the fanbase. The series was a follow-up to Naruto Shippuden and continued to tell a new story with a fresh cast of characters, including Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki. However, fans had a number of complaints about the sequel, most of which were about the amount of fillers in the anime.

Despite having its fair share of issues, the follow-up anime featured one of the most anticipated and memorable fight in the entirety of the Naruto world, which is the legendary showdown between Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and the formidable Otsutsuki clan member, Momoshiki.

This battle singlehandedly revitalized fan interest, as it not only showcased the growth of the beloved characters from the original series but also had one of the best-animated fight sequences in the entirety of the Naruto franchise.

The 65th episode of the anime saw the legendary duo of Naruto and Sasuke put aside their differences and work together to take on Momoshiki. This was an otherworldly threat whose power dwarfed that of any other threat they had previously faced.

The fight itself had the viewers on the edge of their seats. Naruto harnessing the power of the Nine-Tails, and Sasuke wielding his Rinnegan, engage their opponent in an exhilirating action sequence that reached new heights of animation.

In the end, Naruto shared his power with his son, who landed the finishing blow on Momoshiki. Although the fight wasn't as long as other fights in the series, it beautifully captured the high stakes, amazing choreography, and top-tier animation.

All this only elevated the status of the battle and received worldwide acclaim from all over the world. However, as some fans have noted on social media, the series protagonist Boruto never had a moment that came close to this fight and ridiculed him for being overshadowed in his own series.

Fans debate over the fight between Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki

Ever since it came out, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gained mostly negative feedback from its fanbase. A few common complaints that fans had with the series were mostly about pacing issues, lack of character development, and an unnecessary amount of filler episodes. According to fans, the follow-up series has failed to live up to the high standards set by its predecessor.

Fans debate about the Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki fight in Boruto(image via X)

However, the fight between Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki is widely considered to be the highlight of the anime. To this day, fans on social media are torn on whether to appreciate the sequel anime for doing justice to the fight or to discredit the anime for relying on its predecessor's legacy.

To conclude

Although a lot of fans have openly expressed dissatisfaction with Boruto, there are some fans who appreciate the fresh take on the Naruto franchise. These explore a new cast of diverse characters as well as the continued of lives of the old characters.

As with any other long-running and successful anime fandom, Boruto's reception is entirely subjective. Despite having its fair share of highs and lows, it might be entertaining for some people, who are willing to be open to new stories being told with new or established characters.

