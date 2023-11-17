The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7 is scheduled to air in Japan on November 18, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Crunchyroll is where fans from all over the world can watch this new episode as well as previous ones.

Episode 6 of the series begins with Will and his subordinates departing for the battle against the Valacirca dragon. Will decides to meet his grandfather, Gus, an undead and renowned sage, as soon as he reaches his hometown. The episode turns into a nostalgic treat, resonating deeply with fans of the series.

Fans eagerly await episode 7 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, as they hope for more action sequences and demonstrations of Will and his subordinate's battle strengths against the formidable dragon Valacirca.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7 release date and time

Gus as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7 is all set to release on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans can watch it on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other channels in Japan. For the global audience, this episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

A list of the release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7 according to different time zones is provided below:

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 9 am on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 9 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): 9 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 8 am on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Hong Kong Time (HKT): 9 pm on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Expand Tweet

The release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023

Episode 8: November 25, 2023

Episode 9: December 2, 2023

Episode 10: December 9, 2023

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 6

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 6, Will and his friends embark on a mission to overthrow the dragon Valacirca and reclaim the Iron Kingdom. Before heading directly into battle, Will decides to visit his grandfather, Gus, a known sage who deals with undead matters. As they arrive in their hometown, waves of nostalgia wash over Will, bringing back memories.

Their meeting with Gus goes smoothly. Will seeks his counsel on how to conquer the dragon. However, Gus cautions Will about the power of Valacirca and advises against engaging in combat. Despite these warnings, Will remains resolute in his determination to defeat Valacirca and put an end to its reign of terror. The episode concludes with Gus providing Will and his companions with weaponry and gear for the forthcoming battle.

What to expect from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 7

Gus and Will as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

Episode 7 of the series is set to deliver an exhilarating finale as Will embarks on his quest to conquer the dragon Valacirca. Fans can anticipate a clash brimming with thrilling action and awe-inspiring magic.

Alongside his comrades, Will will confront this challenge with the fate of the Iron Kingdom hanging in the balance. Moreover, this episode will delve deeper into Will's journey as he grapples with uncertainties and fears while striving to safeguard both his newfound friends and homeland.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.