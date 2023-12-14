The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11 is all set to premiere on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Globally, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, along with previous episodes.

In episode 10, Will and his friends finally encounter the formidable ancient dragon Valacirca. Facing Valacirca head-on is a terrifying ordeal for all of them. Out of nowhere, Valacirca presents a strange and shocking request: he wishes for Will to become his master and avoid a battle. However, things eventually go south between them, setting the stage for an epic, full-scale battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11 release date and time

Valacirca and Will as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese fans will be able to watch it on channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. For global audiences, the installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11, per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 17, 2023 Sunday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9 am

Expand Tweet

The scheduled release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023 (Released)

Episode 11: December 16, 2023

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

A quick recap of episode 10

Ru as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 10 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his friends finally met the formidable ancient dragon, Valacirca. It was a very terrifying encounter for all the warriors as they were stunned and unable to speak.

After being terrified by the presence of Valacirca, Will gathered all the courage he had to speak. Amid their conversation, Valacirca shocked everyone with his strange request to let Will be his master, thus avoiding the bloodiest battle.

Will, aware of Valacirca's cunning tricks, gave Valacirca two options to choose from. The first was to turn over a new leaf by leaving behind the urges for battle and destruction, and the other was to remain evil. Valacirca chose to remain evil without hesitation. This set the stage for a full-scale, deadliest battle between Valacirca and Team Will.

Furthermore, Will and his friends fought courageously with impeccable coordination, but Valacirca is not an ordinary enemy; he knows almost every counter for word magic. For this reason, he was able to save himself from Will's ultimate attack.

What to expect from episode 11

Menel as Shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

Fans can expect Episode 11 to feature the conclusion of the most awaited battle throughout the series.

Valacirca has already countered one of Will's most formidable attacks. It will be interesting to witness how Will and his friends will fight this formidable foe and whether they will perish, just like all the people warned along the way.