The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 12 is all set to release on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans all over the globe can access this fresh installment on Crunchyroll, along with previous episodes.

In episode 11, during the final battle between Valacirca and Will, Valacirca presents an offer to Will. Without a doubt, Will refused his offer and entered into a fierce battle against the formidable dragon.

The battle was intense, and Will was able to inflict some wounds on Valacirca, but that wasn't enough to defeat him. In the face of despair, Will received a blessing from the Goddess Gracefeel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 11.

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 12 release date and time

Valacirca and Will as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans across Japan can watch it on channels such as AT-X and Tokyo MX. For global audiences, this finale episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll alongside previous episodes.

The release timings for The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 12, per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 24, 2023 Sunday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 23, 2023 Saturday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 23, 2023 Saturday 9 am

Expand Tweet

The scheduled release dates for all 12 episodes of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain are as follows:

Episode 1: October 7, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2: October 14, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3: October 21, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4: October 28, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5: November 4, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6: November 11, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7: November 18, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8: November 25, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9: December 2, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10: December 9, 2023 (Released)

Episode 11: December 16, 2023 (Released)

Episode 12: December 23, 2023

In episode 11 Valacirca presented an offer

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

In episode 11 of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, Will and his comrades were wounded by the formidable dragon Valacirca. Despite the wounds, Will stood tall against Valacirca and was ready to fight him. Even Valacirca was impressed with him. During their battle, Valacirca presented an offer that went like this: Serve him and obey him, or take your own life to save your comrades.

Without a doubt, Will refused his offer and barged in to fight him with all his might. The battle was fierce, and Will was able to land some serious blows on the dragon Valacirca, but these wounds were not enough to slay the dragon. At the brink of loss, Will received unexpected assistance from the Undead Goddess Stagnant. She, alongside Goddess Gracefeel, helped Will to fight the dragon.

The Undead Goddess brought the dead army of dwarf soldiers to assist Will. The king and grandfather of Ru gave Will a sword that, in the past, had wounded the dragon's eye.

What to expect from episode 12?

Will as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

As episode 12 is going to be the final episode of The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain series, fans can expect the decisive battle between Will and Valacirca. However, it is hard to say how William will overcome the overwhelming power of the dragon despite all the assistance. But this finale episode will surely captivate fans and keep them on the edge of their chairs.