The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi): Where to watch, all seasons, cast, plot, and more

Since its initial release, The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi) has grown in popularity and is now one of the most popular adventure anime. The story of Kino and Hermes, who embark on a journey together, is depicted in The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi), which debuted on April 8, 2003.

However, since the first season of The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi) ended in July 2003 and the follow-up in December 2017, some are curious about where to watch the anime series and learn more about the story. Moreover, fans use terms like "The Fairy Trip anime" and variations of "The Fairy Trip" to look up content about Kino no Tabi as members of the otaku community are interested in learning more about the anime.

Funimation and other streaming platforms offer access to The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi)

The first season of The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi) premiered on April 8, 2003, and ended on July 8, 2003. The anime is based on the same-named light novel series written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kohaku Kuroboshi.

The anime's first episode debuted on the WOWOW satellite television network on April 8, 2003. The anime was then aired on Animax to reach a global audience. The Ferry Trip (Kino no Tabi) anime's first season consists of 13 episodes, each lasting 24 minutes. On top of that, episode 0 of the first season served as the OVA. In addition to this, the anime was made available on six DVDs between June 18 and November 19, 2003.

The anime was also reissued on DVD in 2005, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015. Following that, the second season of the anime premiered on October 6, 2017, and concluded on December 22, 2017. The season was made up of 12 episodes, each lasting 24 minutes.

Additionally, as part of The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi) series, two films were also released. These films were released under the titles Kino's Journey: In Order to Do Something —Life Goes On.— and Kino's Journey: Country of Illness —For You—. The first title, the anime series' prequel, was released on February 19th, 2005. At the same time the second movie was released on April 21, 2007.

Nevertheless, even though the first season ended in 2003 and the second in 2017, some otakus have developed an interest in the program and want to watch it. Fortunately, the series is accessible to international fans in selected regions thanks to Funimation and Crunchyroll.

However, viewers must get a Crunchyroll or Funimation subscription to watch the anime episodes. Also worth noting is that only the second season is accessible on the platforms mentioned above, whereas Bilibili offers access to the first season's episodes.

Synopsis of The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi)

The story of Kino is followed in the Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi). In the anime, Kino is a 15-year-old traveler who befriends Hermes. Now, fans will see that Hermes is a talking motorbike.

Together, as they grow closer, they travel the world and explore different nations and locales while still not knowing exactly what to expect. Throughout their travels, Kino and Hermes observe various customs, from the tragic and fascinating to the morally dubious.

Not only that, but as they travel, they come across numerous people with various personalities, occupations, and aspirations. As a result, Kino and Hermes find that there is always something to be learned from how people live their lives in each country they travel to.

Cast of The Ferry Trip anime (Kino no Tabi) series

Kino no Tabi has a large ensemble cast, and the leading roles in the first season, which debuted in 2003, were played by Ai Maeda as Kino and Ryuji Aigase as Hermes. Ayako Yoshino from the live-action Death Note: The Last Name movie is one of Ai's most well-known roles, while Ryuji is best known for his role as Hail in Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King.

However, for the 2017 series, there was a change in the cast, with Aoi Yuki playing Kino and Soma Saito playing Hermes. Aoi has played various characters in various anime series, but Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia is the most well-known. On the other hand, Soma is best known as Tadashi Yamaguchi from Haikyu!!.

