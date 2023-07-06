The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2 will be released on July 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The first episode did a great job of setting the tone for the rest of the season. While fans were disappointed with the below-par CGI during the first few minutes of the show, the rest of the episode was well-animated.

The story is set in a high school and explores the infatuation and romantic feelings of a boy who likes a girl in his class. In this case, the girl has poor eyesight, and since she forgot to bring her glasses, the protagonist helps her out.

The initial contact between the main characters in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses has been made and fans are excited to see how the relationship between Komura-san and Mie-san blossoms in this anime series.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2 will release next week

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 2 will release on July 11, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the latest episodes of the anime series on Tokyo MX and MBS among other channels.

Furthermore, Crunchyroll will also be streaming episodes from this series in select regions. Medialink has also purchased the streaming rights for this show in select regions.

It is important to note that fans will have to avail of the aforementioned streaming platforms' paid services in order to watch The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses. Viewers in Asia can watch the show for free on Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel, where the episode will be streamed with English subtitles.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 7:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 4:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 7:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 11, 2023, at 11:30 pm

The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses episode 1 recap

The episode began with Komura-san walking to school and thinking about Mie-san, the girl he has a crush on. He was daydreaming and he nearly got hit by a car. Then, he followed his usual routine, where he wore shoes meant for school and made his way to class.

He was seated next to the girl he had a crush on and was clearly distracted by her presence. The very next day, he noticed that Mie-san didn’t have her glasses on, and also looked quite annoyed. She clarified to Komura-san and told him about how she can’t see anything and that she needs to squint in order to see.

This led to plenty of inconvenient situations for her, but Komura lent a hand and helped her out. He gave her his textbook, helped her find her shoes, and even tied her laces.

There were moments when she got quite close to him, which made him fluster. He hoped that Mie-san would forget her glasses, and when she did, he was shocked. The young boy is convinced that he cursed her.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news on The Girl I Like Lost Her Glasses as 2023 progresses.

