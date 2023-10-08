The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 will be released on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:53 am JST. It will air on Japanese television networks like MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, TOKYO MX, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the installment will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode revealed Adonis' backstory and how his master Chloe Morgan was mercilessly executed by King Goethe of the Redia Empire. Following that, 10 years have passed as a girl called Doroka mistakenly ends up freeing Adonis from captivity.

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 release schedule across the globe

Doroka as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, in most countries. The episode will become available to Japanese fans on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:53 am. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

King Goethe as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Here's the release schedule for the second episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin as per different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:53 am, Friday, October 13

Central Standard Time: 11:53 am, Friday, October 13

Eastern Standard Time: 12:53 am, Friday, October 13

British Standard Time: 5:53 pm, Friday, October 13

Central European Time: 6:53 pm, Friday, October 13

Indian Standard Time: 10:23 pm, Friday, October 13

Philippine Standard Time: 12:53 pm, Friday, October 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:23 am, Saturday, October 14

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 streaming details

Chloe Morgan as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 will first air on the Animeism programming block on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. Following that, the anime will be made available on streaming giant Crunchyroll outside Asia. The anime has been licensed by Medialink in South and Southeast Asia, meaning that it will be available to stream for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Recap of The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 1, titled And So, Our Story Begins, revealed Adonis' backstory. The anime revealed that while witches were helpful to humans, humans were intimidated by them. Hence, the Kingdom of Redia started eradicating witches. One witch named Chloe Morgan managed to escape the execution and ended up raising and teaching magic to a human called Adonis.

Adonis as seen in The Kingdoms of Ruin (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

While the two were on the run, the soldiers of Redia managed to locate Chloe and Adonis and teleported them to King Goethe. The king embarrassed Chloe in front of everyone and executed her.

10 years later, the situation in Redia became worse as children were being imprisoned and extorted. One of these girls named Doroka managed to help everyone escape, including Adonis, who was locked up in a special cell.

What to expect from The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2?

The Kingdoms of Ruin episode 2 will most likely see Adonis escape imprisonment with Doroka. This may make Adonis go berserk and destroy the entire facility. Following that, he may join Doroka to understand more about the situation and may also formulate a plan to take revenge on King Goethe.

