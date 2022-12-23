The Marginal Service anime’s release date announced with a new promo video

Cygames’ original TV anime, The Marginal Service, recently dropped a new promo video giving an enthralling sneak peek at the upcoming series. The cast members for the series were revealed earlier when the anime adaptation was announced with the first teaser on November 10, 2022. However, Cygames didn’t reveal the distribution of the main cast.

Since November 26, a campaign has been underway to anticipate the cast of the main characters. Finally, with the recent character introduction-centric PV, Cygames and 3Hz announced that the decision has been finalized. In addition to the cast distribution, it has been announced that The Marginal Service is set to debut in April 2023.

The Marginal Service’s official website unveils a new version of the anime’s key visual

The key visual of The Marginal Service on the official website, which featured all the exposed illustrations of the series' main characters, has been replaced with a new version in which they are clothed.

Although the reason for replacing the original key visual has yet to be revealed, it can be expected that Cygames did it intentionally to showcase the special attire of the characters to intrigue anime enthusiasts worldwide.

Neither the official website nor the original creator has dropped the official synopsis for The Marginal Service, which is why it is hard to anticipate what the series will be about.

Since The Marginal Service is an original work by Cygames and 3Hz, meaning it has no source materials to adapt from, fans can expect the anime to be a standalone series. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the production house and the creator.

Here’s the result of the cast distribution:

Zeno Stokes: Toshiyuki Morikawa: (Julius Novachrono in Black Clover; Bondrewd in Made in Abyss; Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

(Julius Novachrono in Black Clover; Bondrewd in Made in Abyss; Kagaya Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Brian Nightraider: Mamoru Miyano: (Osamu Dazai in Bungou Stray Dogs; Rin Matsuoka in Free!; Doma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

(Osamu Dazai in Bungou Stray Dogs; Rin Matsuoka in Free!; Doma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Bolts Dexter: Tomokazu Sugita: (Jack the Ripper in Record of Ragnarok; Lizard Man in Goblin Slayer; Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

(Jack the Ripper in Record of Ragnarok; Lizard Man in Goblin Slayer; Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Peck Desmont (squirrel): Kouki Uchiyama (Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock; Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academy; Inumaki Toge in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Kouki Uchiyama (Rin Itoshi in Blue Lock; Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academy; Inumaki Toge in Jujutsu Kaisen) Lyra Candeyheart: Kaori Nazuka: (Uta in One Piece Film: Red; Yuu Takeyama in My Hero Academy; Kiyoko Shimizu in Haikyuu!!)

(Uta in One Piece Film: Red; Yuu Takeyama in My Hero Academy; Kiyoko Shimizu in Haikyuu!!) Robin Timbert: Yūichi Nakamura: (Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen; Keigo Takami in My Hero Academy; Shigure Souma in Fruits Basket)

(Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen; Keigo Takami in My Hero Academy; Shigure Souma in Fruits Basket) Cyrus N. Kuga: Hiro Shimono: (Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; Hanzou Urushihara in The Devil is a Part-timer!; Connie Springer in Attack on Titan)

(Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; Hanzou Urushihara in The Devil is a Part-timer!; Connie Springer in Attack on Titan) Theodore Tompson: Shinichiro Miki: (Kisuke Urahara in Bleach; Tatsuma Sakamoto in Gintama; Zamasu in Dragon Ball: Super)

Masayuki Sakoi will be directing The Marginal Service at studio 3Hz. Masayuki is renowned for directing Kamen no Maid Guy, A3! Season Autumn & Winter, and Kaibutsu Oujo. Kento Ihara will be the scriptwriter, and Yoshio Kosakai will be in charge of character design.

