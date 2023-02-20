The preview for Boruto episode 289 highlights Kawaki's concerns about Code

Boruto episode 289, titled Qualifications, will be broadcast on February 26, 2023.

The preview, however, has already been released and features several key characters from the Code arc, including Kawaki, Amado, Eida, and, of course, Code. The episode will be based on chapter 59 of the Boruto manga, titled Knight.

In the previous episode, Eida revealed her extraordinary powers to Code, after which the two formed an alliance. Viewers also witnessed Kawaki's frustration at not being able to compete with Code in terms of power.

The preview further illustrates how deep his fears are and how much they bother him. But there is much more to the story than what has been disclosed in the preview. Unfortunately, the Code arc so far has disappointed fans with the quality of the animation.

What was revealed in the Boruto episode 289 preview?

In the preview for Boruto episode 289, Kawaki is shown ranting to Amado and Sumire about a whiny and resentful Code who appeared in his dream. Manga readers will recognize that this takes place after Kawaki wakes up from a nightmare in which Code confronted him for being chosen as Isshiki's vessel when they were younger.

In the preview, we also hear Amado declare that although Isshiki's soul is no longer around, Kawaki will always be Isshiki's vessel because his body is still Otsutsuki.

Eida and Code, on the other hand, are depicted conversing in Boruto episode 289 preview, albeit what they are discussing is not disclosed. The debut of Eida's sibling, Daemon, is glaringly absent from the Boruto episode 289 preview, which is understandable if the creators want to catch the viewers off guard.

As Eida's fighting skills are limited to taijutsu, and there is a chance that Boruto and Kawaki, who are not influenced by her talents, will attack her, she will be dependent on Daemon, who has a unique set of abilities.

A brief summary of episode 288

In the previous episode, fans witnessed Code get enchanted by Eida's charm, which prevented him from killing her. Instead of defying him, Eida chose to collaborate with him.

It was revealed that she wanted to exact revenge on Amado, who modified her body and granted her powers but deprived her of the opportunity to have a normal relationship. This is because everyone, male or female, became infatuated as soon as they laid their eyes on her. She also demonstrated her ability to know any event from her birth to the present by investigating Kawaki's whereabouts.

Following that, in Boruto episode 288, Boruto, Sarada, Kawaki, and Mitsuki are shown practicing Chakra Control. However, Kawaki grew impatient with the relatively slow progress and so he started a fight with everyone.

Boruto put an end to the infighting by challenging Kawaki to a duel, with the winner dictating how the training will proceed. By utilizing his Karma, the young Uzumaki easily won the fight. This disappointed Kawaki, who chastised himself because he was not powerful enough to protect his idol, Naruto.

