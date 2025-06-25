The real reason Mahito was an exception in Jujutsu Kaisen, and no, it's not what you think

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen was likely one of its most hated characters by far. The despicable and diabolical Cursed Spirit took a special interest in Yuji Itadori and sought to break him. First, it was Junpei Yoshino, whom he targeted, followed by Nobara Kugisaki and Kento Nanami. All these individuals were dear to Yuji and Mahito made sure he watched him die.

However, karmic justice was in store and eventually, Yuji defeated him. It was the culmination of all of the Curse's twisted deeds. Looking back, Mahito was an exception in the series. Barring the fact that his agenda had nothing to do with creating a new world, Mahito was more human than other Curses. There is a reason for that and him bleeding red, not purple, reinforces the idea.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Trending

Jujutsu Kaisen: Mahito was the exception for a unique reason

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

As is know, Mahito was not a Disaster Curse like Jogo or Hanami. That itself differentiated him. Again, him caring less about creating a new world and more about inflicting pain and trauma furthered this argument. But what made him truly unique was what he really was - a Cursed Spirit born of humanity's collective fear and hatred.

This contributed greatly to making him as sadistic and twisted as he was. Hs base nature caused him to hate humanity and view them as toys, objects to be treated with little care or concern and those to be experimented on. In a dark way, he was what a human could become had he/she allowed themselves to be entirely consumed by malice, resentment and fear.

Adding on, Mahito's blood in Jujutsu Kaisen reiterated that he was an exception in it being red, not purple. As seen in the cases of Jogo, Hanami, Dagon and other Cursed Spirits, when cut, they would bleed purple. A minor detail, but powerful nonetheless, reinforcing them as non-human. But that wasn't the case when it came to Mahito.

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Rightfully so, he was the product of humanity's hatred and fear. In essence, this made him more human that other Cursed Spirits. Taking this a step further, he could be the closest to a human as a Cursed Spirit akin to Hanami being a natural spirit/protector of flora in Jujutsu Kaisen. This would explain why he was so drawn to humanity and focused so heavily on tormenting them.

It was also traits like Mahito's ability to evolve and be self-aware that echoed human adaptability. He developed through experience, i.e., learning with each battle to polish his abilities. What made him more terrifying was his pleasure in psychologically attacking his victims. Him adapting wasn't just physical, it was also mental and emotional, highlighting a terrifying mirror of human potential gone awry.

Lastly, unlike Jogo or Hanami who acted for a massion, Mahito connected to others through in a unique yet twisted manner. With Yuji, he didn't just kill Nanami and Nobara, he aimed to use their loss to toy with the boy's emotion and psyche. Such a twisted love for manipulation and emotional cruelty (oddly human) eerily positions Mahito as the most human among Curses.

In Conclusion

Yuji vs Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's creation and implementation of Mahito's character was nothing short of brilliant. A Cursed Spirit so much like a human was a terrifying concept, added to his twisted love for manipulating and inflicting all levels of pain on humanity. His battle against Yuji was more than a simple fight for revenge. It was a thematic clash of humanity vs inhumanity.

Yuji was empathatic, morally aligned and valued life whilst Mahito epitomized cruelty, indifference, and hatred. Moreover, Mahito being so spookily human made his character all the more unique yet scary. Such a sinister mirror of what humanity can evolve into made Mahito a villain that stayed in readers' minds. Jujutsu Kaisen created more than a villain - it showed human nature's darkest parts.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More