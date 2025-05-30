You may hate me for this, but Yuji should've suffered more in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori stands out as one of Shonen's most fleshed-out and relatable protagonists. Starting out oblivious to the Jujutsu world, the teen was quickly drawn into its dark ways and methods of operation. Along the way, he gained allies for life and grew into a powerful sorcerer who would join others in ushering in a new age.

Ad

However, now that the series has concluded, looking back on Yuji's tale gives the sense that there could have been more. This is in terms of him suffering more than he actually did. In hindsight, quite a few losses were reversed by the end of the story, like Hiromi Higuruma returning and Yuta Okkotsu getting his body back. As harsh as it may seem, Yuji arguably should have struggled more.

It might sound harsh, but Yuji’s struggles in Jujutsu Kaisen weren’t quite enough

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori had returned to his old self, happy and cheerful with an ever-present smile. True enough, he was a changed individual, more powerful and with a stronger spirit. Even so, there is a shared feeling among the fandom that Yuji should have suffered more to give his character arc greater intensity.

Ad

Trending

To begin with, Ryomen Sukuna could have played a larger role while inside Yuji. It is a known fact that they despised each other, and Yuji was often devastated by Sukuna's actions when he took over (such as the chaos in Shibuya). To elevate this tension, the story could have shown Sukuna affecting Yuji more, like taunting him more, reminding him of the Shibuya Incident, and more to break him.

Next, Atsuya Kusakabe was one of the few who wanted Yuji dead. Granted, the teacher's reasons were slightly different, but the desire was the same. In this case, more people should have joined in on this and spoken in favor of it. In other words, there should have been more disdain towards the boy, especially given the destruction caused in Shibuya.

Ad

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami could have added a scenario where Yuji met Kenjaku. There is no instance where Yuji truly learns what he is or the lineage he comes from. Kenjaku was essentially his mother, and Sukuna's twin was his father. This birth was something special, and Kenjaku was fully aware of it. An interaction between the two about this would have been quite intriguing.

Ad

Moving on, the final battle was tough and drawn out. Higuruma sustained severe damage and was thought to be dead but survived. This should not have happened, i.e., he should have actually died. Given their interactions and relationship, many would presume that Higuruma's death would affect Yuji similar to what Kento Nanami's passing did. It would have been more fuel to a growing fire.

Lastly, during the Shinjuku Showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen, Choso's death was a major driver for Yuji's explosive growth. What could have pushed him to another level would've been Todo Aoi's death. In that case, he would lose two brothers in quick succession, and the perpetrator was before his eyes, leaving no room for negotiation or mercy, as he would have unleashed a never-before-seen fury.

Ad

Conclusion

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori’s arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is undeniably compelling, however, in retrospect, it may be lacking emotionally. While he endures considerable pain and loss, some of these are dealt with through narrative reversals—key allies surviving and critical interactions left unexplored. It cannot be argued that sustained consequences would contribute to greater narrative weight.

Ad

These could have been in the form of Sukuna's increasingly agonizing Yuji, greater societal rejection, and/or a shattering tangle with his origins. Such possibilities may have diluted Yuji’s emotional depth and, in turn, how his character could have grown. His evolution might have received greater strength through a darker and more relentless path, allowing his wins to feel more deserved.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More