The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 15, at 9 pm JST. The anime episode will first be televised in Japan through several TV networks. The series will be made available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Naofumi and his group learned about Itsuki's location in the previous episode. While they did find him, he had been manipulated by Malty. Hence, Rishia decided to fight him to try to rescue him. Meanwhile, Malty planned on extorting Itsuki for more money.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 release times in all regions

Itsuki as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 will be released on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 9 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). The episode will be titled Justice Vs Justice.

While the anime episode will be premiered on the same day in every region, one should keep in mind that the timings for the same are bound to vary a lot due to the different time zones around the world.

Hence, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 will be available to stream worldwide at the following times in their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Thursday December 15 Central Standard Time 6 am Thursday December 15 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Thursday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Thursday December 15 Central European Time 1 pm Thursday December 15 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Thursday December 15 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Thursday December 15 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Thursday December 15

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 broadcast and streaming details

Ren and Naofumi as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11 will first be televised in Japan on local TV networks such as AT-X, TOKYO MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and BS NTV. The episode will also be available to stream on Lemino and dAnime Store in Japan.

Following that, the same anime episode will be available to stream on the anime streaming giant platform Crunchyroll. It will be available to watch in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Recap of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10

Filo and Melty as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10, titled Perfect-Hyde-Justice, saw Filo and Melty leave to level up while the others stayed back to complete the repairs. That's when S'yne returned after her time at the arena and informed Naofumi and the others about an archer at the arena with a persona called "Perfect-Hyde-Justice." Deducing it to be the Bow Hero Itsuki, Naofumi and the group visit the hall.

There, they located Itsuki and tried speaking to him. However, he had been manipulated by Malty Melromarc into believing that Naofumi was a bad person. As for Itsuki, he was made to believe that he was earning money to free the enslaved people. But in reality, Malty was extorting him. Later, Beloukas organized an underground fight between Itsuki and Rishia to allow Rishia to rescue Itsuki.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11?

Malty as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 11, titled Justice Vs. Justice should primarily focus on Rishiya's fight against her former party leader, the Bow Hero Itsuki Kawasumi. Given that Itsuki had previously saved her, Rishia felt indebted to him. Hence, now that Itsuki was walking down a dark path, she wanted to rescue him.

Elsewhere, Malty was planning to extort Itsuki. Hence, she could make her move with her new mysterious business partner.

