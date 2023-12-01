The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 9:00 pm JST. With Gaelion rescued and the season approaching its end, fans can expect the next installment to be a fast-paced one regardless of what its exact focus is plot-wise.

The actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 is essentially unknown at the moment. While this is expected, given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s nevertheless frustrating for many fans.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 likely to begin setting up the end of the third season

Release date and time and where to watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:00 pm JST on Friday, December 8, 2023. The exact time of release varies by region.

International audiences can stream The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 on Crunchyroll shortly after it begins airing in Japan.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 will be released at each of these timings in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4:00 am, Friday, December 8

Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 am, Friday, December 8

Greenwich Mean Time: 12:00 pm, Friday, December 8

Central European Time: 1:00 pm, Friday, December 8

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, December 8

Philippine Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Friday, December 8

Japanese Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Friday, December 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, December 8

Episode 9 recap

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 began with Gaelion breaking through Naofumi’s defenses, with him now unable to defend again. Atla then rushed at Gaelion and attacked him, which caused him to lash out and flood the cave with water from above. Thankfully, everyone was shown to be okay in the aftermath.

Naofumi said Filo was still alive, but her levels were going down fast, which means that Gaelion would have drained her levels by the next morning.

Wyndia then explained how the dragon Gaelion merged with was truly her father, with the beast being shown looking after her since she was an infant. This led her to remember its upside-down scale, which was seemingly a weak spot.

Wyndia told the Shield Hero about this and came up with a plan of attack. Naofumi then used the Wrath Shield to force the dragon up to the surface, beginning the group’s efforts to fight the beast.

Atla and Fohl executed their plan as Naofumi’s ace, landing a devastating blow on the dragon as a result. This freed Filo and Gaelion, now in his original infantile form.

Wyndia remembered times with her father as he died before her, saying she was glad to be his daughter. The episode ended by revealing that Wyndia’s father had reincarnated into Gaelion’s body.

What to expect (speculative)

With Gaelion rescued and Wyndia and Ren both having joined the party, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 will likely return focus to finding the Bow Heri, Itsuki Kawasumi. This will probably also include finding the Staff Hero, which is still a main priority this season.

However, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 10 is unlikely to merge these storylines. It is expected to focus on one for now and address the other later. While there aren’t many episodes left in the third season, there are enough to make such an approach viable.

