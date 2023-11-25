The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 is set to be released on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9 PM JST. With Naofumi and Co. all but out of options for dealing with Gaelin, the coming installment will likely see Naofumi get a new shield in the nick of time meant specifically for dealing with Gaelin.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 is unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s nevertheless frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 set to see Naofumi rescue Gaelin and Filo in one fell swoop

Release date and time and where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 PM JST on Friday, December 1, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, December 1 locally. A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available very early on Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 will be released in Japan at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 AM, Friday, December 1

Eastern Standard Time: 7 AM, Friday, December 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 12PM, Friday, December 1

Central European Time: 1 PM, Friday, December 1

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 PM, Friday, December 1

Philippine Standard Time: 8 PM, Friday, December 1

Japanese Standard Time: 9 PM, Friday, December 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Friday, December 1.

Episode 8 recap

Season 3’s eighth episode began with the explanation of a Dragon Core, which can be used to see a dragon’s memories or enhance their own abilities. By eating a Dragon Core, the zombie mind inside the core had taken over Gaelion’s own mind. Naofumi then prepared to chase after Gaelion but learned that Filo had collapsed in pain. He postponed the trip until he checked in on Filo, whose levels were quickly decreasing to the point of having two days left to be treated.

While looking for Gaelin in the Dragon’s Den, Naofumi’s group found the dragon suddenly flying towards them. Filo’s group also entered the cave, prompting Filo herself to attack. However, she ended up being swallowed whole. While weakening Gaelin, he evolved into an ever larger dragon. Wyndia then got between the group and Gaelin, asking everyone to stop attacking her father, who is revealed to be the dragon zombie Ren previously killed.

Wyndia begged her father to release Gaelin’s body, promising that the Shield Hero wasn’t cruel like the other humans they encountered. Gaelin instead attacked Wyndia, who was saved by Ren. He then began glowing purple, claiming to be the Emperor Dragon. Naofumi realized that by mixing different cores from different worlds, the souls within them mixed. Gaelin then released a massive blast, eliminating most of Naofumi’s party as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Gaelin having forced Naofumi and Co. against the wall in the previous installment, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 should see Naofumi launch a counterattack. However, he’ll likely be the only one attacking considering the damage Gaelin’s latest attack had. Thankfully, he also has the highest chance of victory among nearly anyone there.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 9 will likely set up this victory by seeing Naofumi get a new dragon-based shield. With Wyndia being a dragon herself and being able to use dragon magic, she may even set up Naofumi to get a new shield as Ost Horai once did for him. The episode will likely end with Gaelin saved and the two cores inside him destroyed.

Be sure to keep up with all The Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.