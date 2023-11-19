The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is set to be released on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 9 pm JST. With Naofumi and co having unintentionally set a dragon loose in the area surrounding Lurolona village, they’ll likely dedicate the next episode to capturing and taming the beast.

Unfortunately, the actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is essentially unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it is frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

This article will break down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is set to begin a dragon hunt as Naofumi and to prepare for the Phoenix

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 pm JST on Friday, November 24, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, November 24, 2023. Other international fans will be able to watch the episode very early on Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 will be released in Japan at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 7 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Central European Time: 1 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Friday, November 24, 2023

Episode 7 recap

Season 3’s seventh episode began with Naofumi observing his allies and the Lurolona villagers all training, hoping they’ll be ready for the Phoenix. An exiled alchemist woman named Ratotille “Rat” Anthreya then appeared in Naofumi’s village, having been sent by the queen since her abilities were useful. Naofumi decided to give her a chance, giving her a slave crest and allowing her to research the monsters they’ve captured.

Naofumi then received a dragon egg from Stilvelt, deciding to keep it and raise it with the other monsters. However, Naofumi was forced to incubate it until it hatched, even bringing it into town with him when he needed to run errands.

Later on, as Rat was showing him and Raphtalia the home she grew for herself from a camping plant, the dragon egg began to hatch. A red male wyr dragon hatched from the egg, with Rat claiming it to be one of the most loyal types.

Wyndia named him Gaelion, and was told that she’ll be taking care of him. However, the dragon longed for Naofumi’s attention, eventually being allowed to spend time in Naofumi’s room. He then ate the Emperor’s Dragon Core from Kizuna’s world, expanding in size dramatically before attacking Naofumi and co and then flying away as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is all but certain to see Naofumi trying to locate Gaelion after his escape from Lurolona village. He’ll likely do so out of a desire to not be responsible for the destruction of the area surrounding the village, as well as wanting to tame Gaelion and make him into a fierce ally for the coming battle.

However, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 8 is likely to prove this to be difficult, possibly by even having the Bow Hero Itsuki Kawasumi find Gaelion first. This would make sense, as it would both reintroduce Itsuki and get him to join forces with Naofumi while also setting up Gaelion’s capture and return to Lurolona village.

