The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 is set to be released on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 9 PM JST. With all the Cardinal Heroes but Itsuki united, it seems that the Bow Hero and his group will be the focus of the coming episode(s).

The actual story content of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 is unknown at the time of this article’s writing. While this is to be expected given how rarely spoilers for an anime episode are released, it’s frustrating for anime-only fans who are looking to get a sense of what to expect.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 and more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 set to reintroduce viewers to Bow Hero ahead of Naofumi and co-finding him

Release date and time and where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9 PM JST on Friday, November 17, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a release sometime on Friday, November 17 locally. A vast majority of international fans will instead see the episode become available very early Saturday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll shortly after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Funimation previously streamed the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, it’s unclear if they’ll continue to do so for the upcoming third season. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall better and more reliable option for legally viewing the upcoming episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 will be released in Japan at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 AM, Friday, November 17

Eastern Standard Time: 7 AM, Friday, November 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 PM, Friday, November 17

Central European Time: 1 PM, Friday, November 17

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 PM, Friday, November 17

Philippine Standard Time: 8 PM, Friday, November 17

Japanese Standard Time: 9 PM, Friday, November 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Friday, November 17.

Episode 6 recap

Season 3’s sixth episode began by showing Ren before he came to Raphtalia’s world, revealing him to be known for his video game prowess. However, just like in Raphtalia’s world, his overconfidence led him to have his entire party killed by the game’s Spirit Tortoise. In the present, Ren convinces himself that teaming with Malty will end his streak of bad luck, but he awakens to find her having robbed him and left a note calling him useless behind.

Ren is then attacked by a group of hooded men, fleeing and hiding in a random house, which he’s kicked out of due to not fighting against the Spirit Tortoise. He flees once more, finding a party in the nearby forest and attacking them in a blind rage. He steals one of their masks, eventually finding Motoyasu and fighting him. Naofumi then walks up as seen in the previous episode, realizing that Ren is using a Curse series weapon.

Ren attempts to kill Naofumi, but the latter’s party appears on time. Éclair requests to fight Ren, eventually defeating him after his greed grows stronger. The hooded men from earlier then reappear, whom Naofumi recognizes as the men from S’yne’s world. Motoyasu kills them both easily despite Naofumi’s fears of the group being too tired to fight. The episode ends with Éclair offering to train Ren, which he agrees to.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With both Ren and Motoyasu now seemingly aligned with Naofumi’s group, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 will probably reveal the Bow Hero Itsuki Kawasumi’s location. A focus on Itsuki and what he and his party are up to is likely to first preface Naofumi and co-finding them, with a similar approach being taken to Motoyasu and Ren’s reintroductions.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 episode 7 will also likely see Itsuki be staunchly opposed to joining Naofumi, even more so than Ren and Motoyasu were. This will most likely be due to his relationship with Rishia Ivyred, who has proven herself a valuable team member since leaving Itsuki and joining Naofumi.

Be sure to keep up with all The Rising of the Shield Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.