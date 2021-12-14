The truth behind Naruto and Hinata's unborn child

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular shonen manga and anime series that is a sequel to Naruto Shippuden. Both the manga and its anime adaptations have progressed by a fair amount. An interesting teaser from Masashi Kishimoto has now made its rounds on the internet.

Since the inception of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans debated the color of Himawari and Boruto’s eyes.

The two were born to people from the Uzumaki and Hyuga clans, so they should have the lavender/white-colored iris. This article attempts to provide information regarding this discussion.

Reason for Boruto and Himawari’s blue colored eyes and truth behind Naruto’s unborn child

Many fans wonder why Naruto’s kids do not have the Byakugan since they’re the only characters from the Hyuga clan who don’t possess the Byakugan. They were trying to understand the workings of genetics and identify the recessive and dominant traits from each clan.

But, in an interview, the creator of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Masashi Kishimoto, revealed the true reason why the two kids did not have the Byakugan. He said:

“Ah, I intended to, but I forgot about it (laughs). If there’s a third child, however, things will seemingly get complicated in various ways (laughs).”

Kishimoto did not mention or confirm that Naruto and Hinata would have another child. Still, it was merely one of the many options at his hands to clarify the misunderstanding regarding the color of the children’s eyes.

Just as he promised, the mangaka addressed this issue in one of the episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Fans believed that every character from the Hyuga clan got their Byakugan at birth and the only exceptions were Boruto and Himawari. But, in Episode 18, we see the latter use her Byakugan to beat Boruto for tearing her teddy bear.

Later, Himawari’s grandfather reveals that not every clan member can awaken the Byakugan.

Thanks to Kishimoto’s interview, fans received some clarification regarding the possibility of Naruto and Hinata having a child. Additionally, he addressed the information regarding the color of their eyes in the following episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

