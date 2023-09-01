Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga has a very interesting premise for those who love the occult: a girl wants to get a girlfriend and ends up serving a spirit hunter who was summoned by her. It's one of those unique anime and manga premises that only these industries can come up with.

Considering that the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga is going to get another anime adaptation by Lerche Studio, a lot of people want to get into the source material and see some of the problems Nene Yashiro runs into with Hanako.

Here is everything regarding where the series can be read, what can be expected from it, and a lot more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga.

All the details about the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga

Where to read

One of the easiest ways to read the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga is by heading to the Square Enix website and going to the Manga-Up option.

As of this writing, the series has 20 volumes, and it has been going on since June 2014. There have been a couple of spinoffs over the years, and the series has been translated into English by Yen Press, who is known for translating a wide variety of manga series.

What to expect

Author Aildalro tells a simple story in the Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga: a girl wants to have a boyfriend and performs a ritual to get one, only to become the assistant of the spirit she summoned. Part of the series' appeal is the fact that it takes a somewhat ridiculous take into something a lot more compelling.

Nene Yashiro, the main character in the manga, can be very goofy and childish at times, but that allows for some really strong comedic elements. This makes her dynamic with Hanako all the more interesting because they have very contrasting personalities, which Aildalro knows how to use to get the most out of the story.

The series can sometimes rely too much on comedy, but there are also supernatural elements to take into account. The story can move from serious to comedic and vice versa, which helps keep the focus of the reader while feeling repetitive in some instances.

The manga is also very clearly aimed at younger audiences, and this is especially evident by Hanako's kid-like design. While the supernatural elements can make things a bit more serious, everything is done in a very lighthearted manner. This is one of the many reasons the series has 20 volumes but can be read with tremendous ease.

Final thoughts

The Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga may not win any awards or become a monumental best-seller in the history of the medium, but it has compelling, enjoyable characters and a very fun plot. It's one of those comfort series that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially if they are into the supernatural.

