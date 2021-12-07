Tokyo Revengers chapter 234: Release Date and time, where to read, spoilers and more

Tokyo Revengers fans are waiting in anticipation for chapter 234, which is merely hours away from release. Readers went on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster after the events that transpired in the manga.

It was an eventful day for both Mikey and Takemichi, and the upcoming arc will either dismiss or confirm certain fan theories that were put forth by the Tokyo Revengers community,

Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 release date and where to read

Chapter 234 of Tokyo Revengers was scheduled to release on December 8, 2021. In order to read the latest chapters, one can visit the official website of Kodansha, which displays a few platforms that offer the entire Tokyo Revengers collection. However, one would have to subscribe to their paid services to access all the chapters.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 233 recap

Chapter 233 of Tokyo Revengers begins with Mikey beating South, who is lying on the floor, unconscious. Takemichi rushes towards South and terror looms over him as his worst fears have come true. South is dead. Takemichi, in an attempt to stop Mikey from hitting South, gets beaten up for interfering.

Tokyo Revengers fans are quite concerned to see Takemichi in that state. Even Kokonoi tries to talk some sense into Mikey, but his efforts were futile.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 spoilers

According to sources, the chapter will feature Draken’s funeral. Takemichi wakes up in the hospital after Senju stopped Mikey from hitting him. The war is over and Kanto Manji Gang emerged victorious.

Takemichi is informed about the funeral and accepts the blame for Draken’s death. Tokyo Revengers fans are clearly worried about the declining mental state of Takemichi and Mikey. While Takemichi is ready to accept the blame, Mikey, on the other hand, is unhinged and has descended into this unending void of darkness.

It is important to understand that the aforementioned spoilers are not confirmed. Fans await the release of the upcoming chapter that will clarify the matter at hand.

