Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers: Everyone blames Takemichi

There have been no raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 released this week, but the Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers have sent fans into dread and confusion.

Note: The leaked spoilers are not confirmed, they seem only moderately likely to come true when Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 is released on December 8, Wednesday.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers announce Draken’s funeral

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 233, we saw Mikey pummel Takemichi into the ground, while Koko and Senju watch horrified, unable to do anything. Takemichi calls out Mikey’s name, but it is unclear if Mikey stopped.

Eden | ia @shinichiroslut 234////no confirmado



Takemichi despierta en un hospital, koko esta ahi en la habitación y le dice que Senju detuvo a Mikey diciendo que la guerra había terminado y que Kanto había ganado 234////no confirmado Takemichi despierta en un hospital, koko esta ahi en la habitación y le dice que Senju detuvo a Mikey diciendo que la guerra había terminado y que Kanto había ganado

Earlier today, Twitter user Eden/ia posted two separate spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 234. The first one reads, “Takemichi wakes up in a hospital, Koko is there in the room and tells him that Senju stopped Mikey saying that the war was over and that Kanto had won”.

Eden | ia @shinichiroslut tr234//////



Chifuyo llega al siguiente dia y le comenta a takemichi sobre el funeral de Draken. Le cuenta que todos estaban en shock y que culpaban a takemichi por lo que habia pasado. Takemichi acepta la culpa y dice que no quiere involucrar a nadie mas tr234//////Chifuyo llega al siguiente dia y le comenta a takemichi sobre el funeral de Draken. Le cuenta que todos estaban en shock y que culpaban a takemichi por lo que habia pasado. Takemichi acepta la culpa y dice que no quiere involucrar a nadie mas

The second Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoiler reads “Chifuyu arrives the next day and tells Takemichi about Draken's funeral. He tells her that everyone was in shock and that they blamed Takemichi for what had happened. Takemichi accepts the blame and says he doesn't want to involve anyone else.”

Speculations

If the Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers are correct, then a few things can be inferred. Firstly, as indifferent and unresponsive as Mikey seemed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 233, he still listens to reason and lets Takemichi go upon Senju’s logical argument. But this also means that he didn’t recognize Takemichi or feel anything for beating him up, indicating a sharp decline of Mikey’s mental state.

Koko, on the other hand, seems to be making up for every misstep Mikey is making, and despite having joined his Kanto Manji gang, Koko seems to retain a Toman morality and fondness for Takemichi. It is surprising that upon waking up in the hospital in Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers, Takemichi would meet Koko, and not someone from Brahman or Senju herself.

Secondly, Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers suggest Matsuno Chifuyu’s return. According to Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers, Draken’s funeral takes place in this chapter, which is a clear indication from mangaka Wakui that the fans’ hope of Draken being alive will not be fulfilled.

Chifuyu comes to visit Takemichi in the hospital, presumably, and informs him of Draken’s funeral. As Draken was an orphan, it is likely that those who attended his funeral were all former members of Tokyo Manji gang, and Inui Seishu.

To have these people, who were both Takemichi’s comrades and friends in middle school, blame Takemichi for Draken’s death is not only heart-breaking, but also has far-reaching consequences.

If Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers are correct, Takemichi is effectively alone in this timeline, having distanced himself from Hina and Chifuyu in order to protect them, having lost Draken and with Mikey in his unhinged state, and now with all the people on whom he could rely on shunning him.

Takemichi accepting the blame would also indicate his own mental decline, and this isolation could steer Takemichi into a darker direction.

In conclusion

In this timeline, Takemichi’s trigger to time travel is Mikey himself, not Naoto. Therefore, Takemichi cannot even return to the future to regroup, or to see how the future has changed. If Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers are correct, he is essentially stuck in this timeline, with no partner and no friends, having lost one of the people closest to him and having been beaten up by another.

However it seems highly unlikely that Chifuyu, who is loyal to a fault, would blame Takemichi for things beyond his control like Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 leaked spoilers suggest.

We can only wait for Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 to see how our hero handles this. Tokyo Revengers chapter 234 will be officially released on December 7 or 8 for some regions, and will be available for reading on Viz.com, Manga Plus, and Shueisha’s other online platforms.

