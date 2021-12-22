Tokyo Revengers chapter 236: Release date, where to read, and more

Tokyo Revengers fans have been going through a bit of an emotional rollercoaster while reading the last few chapters. Shonen Jump made an announcement stating that the publication would be on a break for a week. This has left the entire fanbase restless as they eagerly await the release of the next chapter.

According to sources, chapter 236 of Tokyo Revengers is set to be released next week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming chapter from the series.

'Tokyo Revengers' chapter 236 release details

According to sources, the upcoming chapter 236 of Tokyo Revengers is scheduled to be released on December 28, 2021, and December 29, 2021, for some regions owing to the difference in time zones. The latest chapters will be available on Kodansha’s official website, but one would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Fans will have to wait until December 26 for spoilers because raw scans are usually uploaded two days before the release of the chapter. Raw scans are later translated, and the English scans should be available one day before release.

'Tokyo Revengers' chapter 235 recap

Chapter 235 of Tokyo Revengers begins with Takemichi sitting still and thinking about the possible reasons that led to the battle between three deities. Some of his comrades walk into the room to see how he’s holding up. They come in to console Takemichi and apologize for not knowing that he was in pain. They later realize that Takemichi has been the one taking care of Draken, even though he sacrificed his life for Takemichi.

He continues to be hard on himself as he feels that he involves everyone else. He takes a vow not to involve any of his friends and that he would take care of them all by himself. Hina enters the room and wonders why they all left so soon. Little did she know that they were asked to leave by Takemichi.

On entering the room, Hina talks to Takemichi. This time he tells Hina that he doesn’t want to involve anyone else and that he’d keep everyone safe all by himself. Hina realizes how lonely and helpless Takemichi must have felt. She gives him a hug, and the chapter ends with Hina asking Takemichi to just cry it out when he has those feelings pent up.

Edited by Shaheen Banu