Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 spoilers: A vision of Izana make Kakucho’s fate uncertain

Readers expected Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 to shed some light on Sanzu’s connection to the second time-leaper. While there is still a possibility of it, the spoilers leaked today suggest that this chapter focuses on Kakucho and his attempts to halt the train.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 also features flashbacks and a vision of Izana Kurokawa. However, due to the absence of reputed leaker TokyoRevenji, the leaks today have been haphazard and unclear in nature. While plenty of raw panels are doing the rounds, no proper summary or context has been provided, leading everyone to draw their own conclusions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 257.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 spoilers show Izana’s vestige encouraging Kakucho

In the last chapter, Kakucho and Takemichi tried their best to stop Sanzu, who had entered the train compartment and started the train. Sanzu tried to attack Takemichi from behind, but he dodged it due to having received a warning via a vision. Sanzu realized that Takemichi was a time-leaper. Kakucho’s wound wasn’t fatal and he threw Sanzu out of the train while he and Takemichi tried desperately to stop the accident.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 raw scans

The wayward raw panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 can be arranged into two parts. The first part shows Sanzu lying on the ground, laughing about the fact that the train is already on its way to the battlefield and cannot be stopped. This section culminates in Kakucho throwing Takemichi out of the compartment, possibly in a kamikaze attempt to stop the train at the cost of his own life.

The second part of the raw scans shows that a vision or illusion of Izana appears behind Kakucho and encourages him to stop the train. It looks like from Takemichi’s elated face in the next panel that Kakucho is successful in preventing the accident. However, the panel of Kakucho’s tear-stained face leaves readers fearful of his fate.

Fans can see an additional panel where Hanma is seen observing the proceedings and then commenting something after Sanzu fails to carry out his plans. To add to this, another panel of Izana and Kakucho as children has been circulating as well, but it is unclear whether that is from a flashback or a previous chapter. Nothing about Sanzu’s declaration of there being a second time-leaper has been present in Tokyo Revengers chapter 257 raw scans.

Speculations

While not deadly, Kakucho's wound from the previous chapter was critical. With that wound, he fought Sanzu and then sought to stop the train. That much physical exertion must have taken its toll. While Izana's apparition as a hallucination is a source of inspiration and faith for Kakucho, it is also a sign of fluctuating consciousness due to blood loss.

It is becoming more and more likely that Hanma is the second time-leaper. He has always assumed the role of a spectator and instigator, rather than that of an active aggressor. His sudden loyalty to Mikey and the latter’s consequent knowledge about Takemichi’s time-leaping are too well-matched to be a mere coincidence. This is further solidified by his appearance in Tokyo Revengers chapter 257. The question remains as to whether Mikey or Sanzu are time-leapers themselves.

Hanma’s appearance also suggests that while Sanzu may have been acting without orders, it is unlikely that Mikey is unaware of his plans. This implies that Mikey is either complacent or unbothered of the outcome of Sanzu’s murder spree. In any case, it makes it more difficult to determine how much of Mikey remains for Takemichi to save, if any at all.

