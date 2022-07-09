Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 raw scans: Hanma and a mysterious person step between Takemichi and Mikey

Readers had hoped that Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 would feature what is likely to be the series’ final battle. However, the raw scans leaked today have thrown a wrench in that expectation via the interference of two characters. The identity of one cannot be discerned from the scans.

On the other hand, just when fans expected Taiju’s fight to be over, a new opponent has emerged in the raw scans, looking to challenge him. The identity of this person is also unknown.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 spoilers show Takemichi and Mikey’s fight interrupted by Hanma and a member of Toman

In the last chapter, Taiju took on Benkei and Wakasa. Despite the legendary duo employing their secret attack, Taiju prevailed as the victor. Senju was revealed to be alive as she returned to the field.

Elsewhere, Takemichi came up to Mikey and challenged him to a duel. Despite lamenting the animosity between them, Mikey stands up to fight Takemichi.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 raw scans

The first section of the raw scans shows Takemichi and Mikey squaring off against one another as Mitsuya and others look on in anticipation. The next panel pictures Hanma walking purposefully towards the two to intervene.

Next, a Toman member is seen running after Hanma, leaping at him before he can reach Takemichi. This is followed by a shot of Hanma punching someone and knocking them out.

Elsewhere, as Taiju watches the battle unfold between Mikey and Takemichi, a Kantou member tackles him and knocks him out, leaving him prone on the train tracks.

The debate regarding Tokyo Revengers chapter 261

The raw scans of Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 have raised both confusion and debate regarding the identities of both obscure figures. While it is widely believed that it is Chifuyu who attacks Hanma, some point out that it can be Mitsuya as well. A fair argument in favor of Senju is also raised, but from scans, it is clear that the assailant is male.

This is followed by a discussion of whom Hanma knocks out. While it is likely that the person who apprehends him tries to keep him from Takemichi, the scans do not make it clear.

The character who is being punched can very well be Takemichi himself. The person looks to be wearing a sash, has short, light-colored hair, and is relatively slender.

Taiju’s opponent is most likely Sanzu. However, considering that the last time Sanzu was seen he was being run over by a motorcycle, readers questioned how he could recover so fast. On the other hand, there are not many Kantou powerhouses left who can take on someone of Taiju’s caliber alone.

Speculation

Miyumi 🌙 @Miyumi_Manji

#TokyoRevengers261 #TR261 #TokyoRevengers262 "Violet, or murasaki, is the color of warriors and symbolizes nobility and strength. The only flower that could be given to the samurai were irises, the sharp leaves of which resembled the blade of a samurai sword known as a katana"🤨 "Violet, or murasaki, is the color of warriors and symbolizes nobility and strength. The only flower that could be given to the samurai were irises, the sharp leaves of which resembled the blade of a samurai sword known as a katana"🤨 #TokyoRevengers261 #TR261 #TokyoRevengers262 https://t.co/B5a82UmM0c

Hanma’s motives are as unclear as ever, but it is likely that he still retains a vested interest in Mikey and is trying to keep him away from Takemichi. In light of the second Time-Leaper confusion, it must be noted that if Hanma is aware of Mikey being Takemichi’s trigger, he could be trying to prevent the lattermost from returning to the future.

Inversely, if Mikey is said time-leaper with Takemichi as his trigger and Hanma is unaware of the reverse being also true, he could simply be trying to prevent the Toman President from accidentally sending Mikey back to the future.

One thing that Tokyo Revengers chapter 261 forces readers to consider is what happens when the trigger of a time-leaper dies in the past. If Hanma is indeed a time-leaper from the future whose trigger was Kisaki, then after Kisaki’s death he will be effectively stuck in the past.

If that is the case, then it is likely that Hanma is trying to prevent a similar scenario from recurring for either of the two presidents.

