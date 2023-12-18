Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, December 20, at 12 am JST. However, before the anime's release, the series' website dropped the preview images and synopsis for the same. The preview should help fans get a grasp of what they could anticipate from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode revealed how Izana met Shinichiro and started hating Mikey. Hence, following Shinichiro's death, Izana went after Mikey. Unfortunately for him, Mikey began overpowering him, forcing him to resort to a gun. Kakucho tried to stop him, and that's when Kisaki shot him.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 preview hints at Kakucho getting gravely injured

Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12, titled Paradise lost, will most likely see Kakucho get gravely injured. One must remember that the fight between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku was essentially a battle between school students to gain some bragging rights.

So bringing a gun to the battle was already extreme. However, Kisaki Tetta had taken things over the line after he shot Kakucho with the gun.

Kakucho is bound to get gravely injured from the wound. Hence, his condition could worsen with every second. Considering that the battle was taking place at a remote place, no ambulance or emergency services may be able to reach the location on time, meaning that Kakucho may likely pass away due to excessive bleeding.

Kisaki Tetta may end up shooting Izana Kurokawa

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

While Kisaki Tetta had a tough time shooting Takemichi, he did shoot Kakucho. This may be because he was tired of his plans failing repeatedly. Despite Kisaki's best efforts, Takemichi had managed to stop him on multiple occasions.

Hence, Kakucho stopping Izana from shooting Mikey may have been his last straw, forcing him to shoot Kakucho.

However, as evident from the preview image, Kakucho is still set to be alive in the upcoming episode. Hence, Kisaki may again shoot the Tenjiku member to put an end to him.

Such a development may likely cause a stir in Izana's heart, leading him to try and save Kakucho from getting killed. Thus, Kisaki may mistakenly end up shooting Izana Kurokawa.

Hanagaki Takemichi may go after Kisaki Tetta

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 12 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

After Kisaki Tetta shot Kakucho, there is no chance that Takemichi Hanagaki will stand still and let things unfold. Hence, despite his heavy injuries, Takemichi may go after Kisaki and try to defeat him once and for all.

Considering that Draken and Mikey now know that Takemichi is from the future, they may go above and beyond to help Takemichi.

That said, both Toman leaders have enough reason to try and take down Kisaki themselves. While Mikey had seemingly forgiven Izana Kurokawa for his part in Emma's death, there is no chance that he will let Kisaki escape without any repercussions.

The same would be the case for Draken to whom Emma was his girlfriend.