Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 is set to release on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 am JST. However, before the episode's release, the anime's official website released the preview synopsis and images. This may help fans get an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Mikey and Draken conduct a Toman meeting where they declared war against Tenjiku. However, Takemichi was left confused by Kakucho's warning. Therefore, he went back to the future to learn more about Tenjiku. There Takemichi and Naoto learned about Izana Kurokawa from Taiju. Unfortunately, the new Toman members hunted down the duo.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3: Major spoilers to expect

Takemichi will meet Naoto in the past

Naoto Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As evident from the preview for Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3, Takemichi is set to travel back in time. The first thing he is going to do is to meet Naoto Tachibana in the past and find out if he can travel back to the future. This interaction is set to be very important. If Takemichi is unable to go back to the future, there is a likely chance that Naoto has passed away in the future.

Hinata Tachibana may learn about Takemichi's struggles

Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

The preview images show Hinata Tachibana at the same park where Takemichi meets Naoto. Given the situation, there is a likely chance that she might learn about Takemichi's struggles. However, for now, there is no way to tell to what extent will Hinata learn about Takemichi's powers and mission.

One thing is for certain that Takemichi will become more determined to complete his mission after meeting Hinata.

Takemichi might report to Mikey and Draken about Izana Kurokawa

Ryuguji Ken and Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

After receiving information about Izana Kurokawa, Takemichi may meet up with Mikey and Draken at Mikey's home. Here, he may try to learn a bit more about Black Dragon's history. However, Takemichi already knows a lot about the gang after his visit to the future. Hence, fans could likely witness an awkward encounter between Takemichi and the two Toman heads.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 may reveal more about Izana

Manjiro Sano as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Given that Izana Kurokawa previously was the leader of the eighth-generation Black Dragons, Mikey and Draken are bound to know something about him. Otherwise, there is also a chance that they can deduce Izana's identity after they connect the dots to Mikey's older brother Shinichiro Sano.

That said, according to Mikey and Draken, Takemichi is yet to learn about Shinichiro's past. Thus, there is a good chance that they will elaborate on Shinichiro's past. With this, fans can hope for a flashback scene of Shinichiro and Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 has been listed for only 13 episodes. Thus, the anime may quickly move toward the fight between Toman and Tenjiku.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.