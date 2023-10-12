Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3: Exact release date and time for every region

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, October 18, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will air on Japanese television networks, following which, it will be made available to stream online. Due to varying time zones, the upcoming episode may become available to stream on Tuesday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Tokyo Manji gang conducting a meeting, where Mikey declared that they were set to go to war against Tenjiku. However, Kakucho's warning left Takemichi confused. Hence, he went back to the future to learn more about Tenjiku. There, he met Taiju Shiba and learned about Izana Kurokawa. Unfortunately, the new Toman members hunted down Takemichi and Naoto.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 likely to see Takemichi return to the past

Release dates and timings

Izana as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 12 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). For the majority of international fans, the anime will be available to watch on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

However, this is not just because of the different time zones, but also because the anime will be available to stream only three hours after it is aired on television networks. This means that in countries like the Philippines and Australia, similar to Japan, the anime will be available to watch on October 18. Nevertheless, the exact time of release is set to vary in every region, based on their time zones.

Naoto as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 will be available to stream online at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 17

Mountain Daylight Time: 12 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Central Daylight Time: 1 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Eastern Standard Time: 2 pm, Tuesday, October 17

British Summer Time: 7 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Central European Summer Time: 8 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Eastern European Summer Time: 9 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Arabia Standard Time: 9 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Indian Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, October 17

Philippine Standard Time: 2 am, Wednesday, October 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 3:30 am, Wednesday, October 18

Where to watch the anime?

Kisaki as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers season 3 is available to watch on several Japanese television networks, including MBS, AT-X, TV TOKYO, TV Hokkaido, Gunma TV, TV Aichi, and many others in Japan.

Following that, the anime will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus, three hours after the anime airs on television.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3?

Considering that the previous episode ended with Takemichi shaking hands with Naoto, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 3 is bound to see Takemichi return to the past. However, the previous episode showed Kisaki Tetta noticing Takemichi and Naoto's handshake. Thus, there could be a possibility of him being a Time Leaper.

Naoto and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

With Takemichi heading back to the past, he may try to look for information on Izana Kurokawa. This may either lead him to Kokonoi & Inupi or Mikey & Draken. However, considering that Naoto had passed away in front of him in the future, Takemichi may first go and check his time leaping ability.

