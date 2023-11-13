Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 preview and what to expect

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 15, at 12 am JST. However, prior to the episode's release, the anime's official website dropped the preview synopsis and images for the same. This information may help fans get an idea of what to expect from the upcoming episode.

The previous episode saw Draken and Hinata learn about Emma's death. While Draken blamed Mikey for being unable to protect his sister, Emma was consoled by Takemichi. Soon after, Mikey joined his fellow Toman members to lead them in the battle against Tenjiku. Fortunately, he was joined by Hakkai and Angry as well.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7: Major spoilers to expect

Kisaki Tetta may have a plan of action against Takemichi-led Toman

Kisaki Tetta as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Kisaki has wanted to become the head of Toman for quite some time now. His plan, which saw him murdering Emma, was also part of his tactic to weaken Mikey and use him to take over Japan's underworld. Hence, seeing his enemy Takemichi Hanagaki lead the Tokyo Manji Gang is bound to irk Kisaki. Thus, he may have a plan to take down Toman while destroying Takemichi mentally and physically.

Therefore, fans can expect Kisaki Tetta to become the center of the next episode and be the one to take charge of Tenjiku from the shadows. This may also see him use any underhanded tricks in a gang war, including firearms.

One of Toman's executives may take on former member Yasuhiro Muto

Yasuhiro Muto as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Yasuhiro Muto betrayed Toman and defected to Tenjiku. In addition, he also blackmailed Kokonoi into joining the Yokohama gang. Hence, one of the senior members of Toman is bound to fight him in a one-on-one battle. While Takemichi or Inupi may be the ideal candidates, given the difference in strength, there is a higher chance that Hakkai, Angry, or Peh-yan may fight him.

If the Toman members were to win the fight against Mucho, there is a good chance that the morale of the other Toman members would be boosted infinitely. Given that the upcoming episode is titled Turn the tide, such an occurrence is highly possible.

Kakucho may assist Takemichi in his battle against Tenjiku

Kakucho as seen in Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 preview (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Fans already know that Kakucho and Takemichi are friends. While their allegiance to their respective gang has them work against each other, they still care about one another. As evident from the anime, Kakucho was very loyal to Izana, which is why he wanted to be by his side. However, he too was opposed to Kisaki's plan to murder Emma Sano.

Considering that Kisaki had pushed Izana to uncharted territories, Kakucho may want to stop Kisaki from influencing Izana. Thus, he may choose to assist Takemichi, and in turn, help Toman in the battle against Tenjiku. That said, Tokyo Revengers season 3 episode 7 may likely only see Kakucho make such a decision and act on it later.

