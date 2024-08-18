Tower of God season 2 episode 7: Baam/Viole faces off against Urek Mazino while Karaka sets sights on Baam's team

Tower of God season 2 episode 7, titled Mazino Magic, aired on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST. In this episode, Baam (Viole) faces off against Urek Mazino, who is officially introduced in the story. As Wangnan and the others try to support Baam against Urek, an unexpected interruption leaves Baam seriously injured.

Urek eventually allows them to take Zygaena's flower after discovering and claiming Zygaena's child, which he later uses to overthrow the Yeon family. Later, Jinsung advises the group to abandon Baam, initially shaking Wangnan's resolve. However, they ultimately choose to stay by Baam's side.

Wangnan decides to find Baam's friends with Hwaryun's guidance. Meanwhile, Karaka officially enters the narrative, targeting Baam's new group as he disapproves of them as his teammates.

Trending

Tower of God season 2 episode 7: Urek confronts Baam as Karaka makes his entrance

Tower of God season 2 episode 7 opening events: Urek Mazino's confrontation with Baam and his team begins

Expand Tweet

Tower of God season 2 episode 7 begins with Kang Horyang and Prince retreating as Baam/Viole and Urek Mazino prepare to fight. Urek lays out the rules: the game begins when the Zygaena flips over and they fall onto its flower. Baam wins if he can grab the flower before Urek catches him, but if Urek catches Baam first, his life belongs to Urek.

Baam agrees to the terms. Meanwhile, the Prince proposes they should fight alongside Baam instead of fleeing. Kang predicts they'll encounter their other teammates when they land on the flower. He plans to regroup with them and launch a coordinated attack on Urek, instructing them to meet at Baam's location.

Meanwhile in Tower of God season 2 episode 7, Urek tells Baam that his ultimate goal is to leave the Tower, as true freedom lies outside it. Baam, however, asserts that neither the Tower nor the outside world matters to him as he fights only to protect his friends. As Zygaena begins turning over, Urek starts a countdown.

Miseng comes in between Baam and Urek's showdown (Image via The Answer Studio)

Baam's teammates race to his side, ready to attack. The countdown ends, and Urek charges at Baam. Kang and Prince attempt to block Urek, but he easily evades them and takes Kang down. Yihwa, Wangnan, and Akraptor also launch a joint attack, but their efforts fail to stop Urek, who continues charging toward Baam.

Also read: My Hero Academia: Horikoshi not following the Hinata and Orihime route with Ochaco could be the way forward for next-gen shonen

Just as Baam and Urek are about to clash, Miseng suddenly appears, chasing the pig-like creature with Zygaena's flower. Unable to halt their momentum, Urek and Baam's attacks collide. Baam, shielding Miseng, gets seriously injured and passes out.

Urek, unscathed, captures the creature with the flower and allows the group to save Baam and take the flower, explaining that it no longer holds value to him since he has the creature (Zygaena's child). He calls it their reward for surviving against the "strongest man alive." As he exits, Akraptor recognizes the tattoo on Urek's back, revealing his true identity.

Tower of God season 2 episode 7: Baam's injury sidelines him as Wangnan's resolve to fight alongside him falters

Urek in this episode (Image via The Answer Studio)

In Tower of God season 2 episode 7, Urek leaves Zygaena's body and encounters three Rankers. After effortlessly defeating them, he returns to his base with Zygaena's child and asks Yuje to inform Yuri. When Yuje points out a cut on his face, Urek realizes Baam wasn't just protecting Miseng. Intrigued, he instructs Yuje to keep an eye on Baam.

Meanwhile, the injured Baam recalls FUG's threats. A flashback reveals that he asked Jinsung to train him so he could grow stronger and protect his friends. Back in the present, an ability activates that heals his wounds, though he loses consciousness. His worried teammates care for him as he remains unconscious for two days.

Also read: All 5 Jujutsu Kaisen barrier techniques, ranked weakest to strongest

In the meantime, Yihwa feels down after learning her family is involved in covering up Zygaena's children. Jinsung expresses concerns to Wangnan about Baam's safety, urging him and the others to leave Baam's team to avoid danger. Though Wangnan hesitates, Kang, Prince, and Akraptor's determination to stay by Baam's side strengthens his resolve.

Wangnan in Tower of God season 2 episode 7 (Image via The Answer Studio)

In Tower of God season 2 episode 7, Hawryun visits a despondent Yihwa following news about her family. Hawryun criticizes her inaction, suggesting that becoming a Ranker would better restore her family's reputation. Inspired, Yihwa regains her resolve.

Subsequently, Wangnan informs Jinsung of their decision to stand by Baam despite the risks and invites him to dinner. After Wangnan leaves, Karaka appears and teleports Jinsung, his master, to a more secluded location for a private conversation.

Tower of God season 2 episode 7 closing events: Karaka targets Baam's team while Wangnan resolves to meet Baam's friends with Hwaryun's help

Karaka debuts in this episode (Image via The Answer Studio)

In the final scenes of Tower of God season 2 episode 7, Karaka tells Jinsung that now that they have the weapon to kill Jahad, they should eliminate Baam's current teammates and form a stronger team to support him. Jinsung questions if Karaka doubts his resolve, reminding him that he left his family to join FUG.

Karaka reassures him of their trust, and Jinsung requests to handle Baam's team alone, noting that more friends mean more hostages for FUG. Satisfied, Karaka leaves, declining Jinsung's dinner invitation as he refuses to remove his mask in front of someone he "doesn't trust completely."

After leaving, Karaka orders Poken to find trustworthy Regulars to observe Baam's team and to kill his teammates if they do anything suspicious.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Wangnan asks Hwaryun to guide him to Baam's friends, suggesting that she must've revealed Baam's secrets because she knew he could help. Hwaryun, calling him the "prince of the red light districts," asks why he wants to take this path.

Though he doesn't answer, she agrees to guide him, explaining that if they enter the Workshop Battle on the 30th Floor in two years, they'll be able to meet Baam's friends. The episode ends with Wangnan determined to reach there together while Baam regains consciousness.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback