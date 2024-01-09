Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Monday, January 15, 2024. The highly anticipated debut episode of the second season, titled What? Moon over the Ruined Castle, was broadcast on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The first episode generated considerable excitement among anime enthusiasts. Episode 1 of season 2 showcased the series' exceptional production quality, featuring breathtaking visuals and stunning animation.

As such, there is significant anticipation for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2. The upcoming episode is expected to delve deeper into Makoto's adventures in the hyuman town of Obitt, accompanied by his follower, Shiki.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST. International fans can access the subtitled English version of the second episode earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will be made available on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its release on TV.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 15 6:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 15 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 15 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, January 15 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 15 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, January 15 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2?

The anime is currently being broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for the anime outside of Asia, making Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 available for fans in North and Central America, as well as some other regions.

For viewers in South Asia and Southeast Asia, Medialink is broadcasting this Winter 2024 anime. Therefore, fans can watch this show on Medialink’s YouTube channel, Ani-One, in most parts of Asia.

However, it's important to note that this isekai anime is exclusively accessible through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1

Makoto and the other two heroes in episode 1 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The inaugural episode of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 follows the protagonist, Misumi Makoto, as he ventures into hyuman towns. Despite facing judgment from fellow hyumans for his appearance, he meets and helps some of them. He saves Lana, a hyuman girl, and her village, Tapa village, from a group of bandits named "Moon over the Ruined Castle."

Upon defeating the gang of bandits, he reunites with his follower, Shiki, back in the town of Obitt. There, Shiki informs him about the so-called heroes who seemingly receive warm hospitality from the Limia Kingdom and Gritonia Empire. This reminds Makoto of the words spoken by the wicked goddess of this isekai world, who had mentioned having already chosen heroes for her world before discarding Makoto.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2?

Makoto as seen in season 2 (Image via J.C.Staff)

The concluding events in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2’s debut episode then show Makoto wondering about the Goddess’ chosen heroes, pondering when and under what circumstances he will eventually encounter them.

The final scenes also offer glimpses of these supposed heroes—one is a man with silver hair and heterochromia and another is a girl with brown hair.

These developments set the stage for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2, which is expected to provide more information on the heroes chosen by the wicked goddess. The upcoming episode will also depict Makoto's adventures in the hyuman realm, showcasing how his decision to follow his heart in challenging situations will impact his impending journey.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news in 2024.