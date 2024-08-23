Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Twilight Out of Focus episode 9, titled Think of Me More, is scheduled for release on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The eighth episode, titled Scumbag Boyfriend, aired on Thursday, August 22, 2024, introducing new characters while continuing to develop the supporting characters' arcs.

This episode marks the start of the romance between Rei, the third-year film club vice president, and Shion, a first-year student making his debut. The next one is anticipated to further explore their relationship, showing how their romance progresses despite beginning under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 is scheduled to air on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan. Most international fans can access the English-subtitled version of the episode earlier on the same day. Episode 9 will be available for streaming online approximately half an hour after its TV release.

The release timings for Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, August 29 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, August 29 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, August 29 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, August 29 2:30 PM Central European Time Thursday, August 29 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, August 29 8:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, August 29 10:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, August 30 12:00 AM

Where to watch Twilight Out of Focus episode 9?

Rei kisses Shion (Image via Studio Deen)

Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 will air on several TV platforms in Japan: Tokyo MX on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST; BS Fuji on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST; Hokkaido TV on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 2:35 AM JST; and AT-X on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:30 PM JST.

This BL anime is accessible on multiple streaming platforms, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Lemino, and more. International viewers can catch the upcoming episode on global services like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink holds the streaming rights for the show, making it available for fans in these regions on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief recap of Twilight Out of Focus episode 8

Shion in episode 8 (Image via Studio Deen)

Twilight Out of Focus episode 8 starts with a monologue from Shion Yoshino, a first-year student and new character. The episode then follows Shion as he joins the film club to find a boyfriend, though Rei advises him to leave if that’s his only motivation. The narrative reveals flashbacks of Shion’s unsuccessful search for a boyfriend across various clubs.

Frustrated, he vents to his roommate, Kirito Kujo, who suggests he join the film club, and Shion agrees. In the present, Giichi and the others welcome him, but the members keep their distance. Later, feeling isolated, Shion breaks down in tears and blames Rei.

Coincidentally, Rei enters, and to stop Shion from crying, he comforts him with a kiss and agrees to be his boyfriend. After a moment of consideration, Shion accepts.

Later, Shion shares the news with Kirito, who questions whether he’ll stay in the club now that he’s achieved his goal.

Expand Tweet

The next day, Mao’s praise encourages Shion to stick around a bit longer. However, when Rei doesn’t respond to Shion’s messages, he and Kirito search for him but instead meet Rei’s friend Jin and others. They suggest Shion break up with Rei. Initially confused, Shion soon realizes that Rei only became his boyfriend to push him out of the film club.

Despite this, Shion remains infatuated with Rei and, not wanting to return to his search for a boyfriend or miss the chance to impress his middle school friends, decides to keep dating Rei.

The episode ends with Shion determined to change Rei while considering finding a better partner later.

What to expect in Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 (Speculative)

Rei consoles Shion (Image via Studio Deen)

With these developments in episode 8, Twilight Out of Focus episode 9 is expected to further evolve the relationship between the third couple, Rei and Shion, adding depth to the overall plot.

As Rei and Shion grow closer and deepen their bond, the episode is likely to focus on their budding romance. Additionally, the upcoming episode is expected to feature the return of Hisashi, offering viewers a glimpse into the progress of the main couple, Mao and Hisashi's relationship.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback