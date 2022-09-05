Twitter annihilates streamer after she calls Demon Slayer a bad anime 

Demon Slayer received a lot of attention from the entire anime community when the Entertainment District arc was adapted. The overall execution of that arc was top-tier, and the animation quality was a notch above that. The entire fanbase appreciated the fight scenes that were animated exceptionally well, but a good chunk of the anime community had a different perspective on this series.

While the origin of the word “mid” is hazy, the anime community arms itself with this term when a series isn’t all that good. Social media platforms like Twitter and forums like Reddit usually feature heated discussions about whether or not Demon Slayer is a good anime series.

Recently, a popular Twitch streamer, Jade-Anh, tweeted about the series, which sparked a massive debate. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the tweet.

Demon Slayer fans react to a streamer that uploaded a tweet criticizing the series

Demon Slayer is often criticized for being mediocre because the plot is too simple. Many members of the anime and manga community that enjoy intricate and convoluted plots seem to criticize this series.

Similarly, the aforementioned streamer tweeted about how the series isn't very great and that the top-tier animation was “wasted” on a series such as this. Naturally, the fanbase was quite annoyed with this statement, and gave their opinions on this matter.

Fans attempted to explain what Demon Slayer as a series managed to do. The thing about the shonen anime series is that the plot doesn't have to be complex and layered. Shonen anime series work well even if the plot is simple because this genre lays a lot of emphasis on fight scenes that generate a lot of hype.

Gigguk, a content creator who dissects numerous anime series, explained why the show is top-tier and how the series didn't need a complicated plot for it to be enjoyed. The manga sales and the overall performance of the anime is a testament to why this series is enjoyable to watch.

Moon pillar🌙🌘 @Mistymoonpillar @itsjadeyanh how about you actually understand what it's trying to do and accomplish it's supposed to be a simple story with enjoyable characters with tons of amazing fights your just another one of people wanting a complex anime when DS isn't tryna achieve that there's a reason people like- @itsjadeyanh how about you actually understand what it's trying to do and accomplish it's supposed to be a simple story with enjoyable characters with tons of amazing fights your just another one of people wanting a complex anime when DS isn't tryna achieve that there's a reason people like-

Moon pillar🌙🌘 @Mistymoonpillar @itsjadeyanh It, why it became one of the most popular anime of all time especially in Japan it's everywhere kids and whole families watch it because theres a reason they find it so enjoyable and there's a reason why it's one of the best selling manga of all time because it's easy to get into @itsjadeyanh It, why it became one of the most popular anime of all time especially in Japan it's everywhere kids and whole families watch it because theres a reason they find it so enjoyable and there's a reason why it's one of the best selling manga of all time because it's easy to get into

Empress Alvara Nova (Debut TBA) @EmpressAlvara @itsjadeyanh There are many different, and equally good, approaches to storytelling. Demon Slayer's overall plot is very simple and straightforward. But that's okay, because it's filled with complex and nuanced characters, with unique circumstances that interact in interesting ways @itsjadeyanh There are many different, and equally good, approaches to storytelling. Demon Slayer's overall plot is very simple and straightforward. But that's okay, because it's filled with complex and nuanced characters, with unique circumstances that interact in interesting ways

Another fan replied to an older tweet in which the streamer gave Highschool of the Dead a 10/10 rating. This series isn't particularly bad, but the plot is simple and uncomplicated. Fans wanted to understand why the streamer didn't seem to like Demon Slayer when one of her favorite anime series doesn't seem to have a complicated plot either.

Raga👾⭐⭐ @gungsss_

twitter.com/itsjadeyanh/st… Jade-Anh @itsjadeyanh And my comfort anime that will forever be a 10/10 in my opinion: Highschool of the Dead. And my comfort anime that will forever be a 10/10 in my opinion: Highschool of the Dead. 💘 @itsjadeyanh Rich coming from someone who's said this 🤡 @itsjadeyanh Rich coming from someone who's said this 🤡twitter.com/itsjadeyanh/st…

The anime series is far from mediocre because there are many elements to enjoy apart from the overall animation. The character designs are great, and the voice actors did a splendid job in conveying the right emotions. Moreover, the interactions that take place between characters are enjoyable as well. The opening and ending songs, along with the background scores, are top-tier, and they set the tone and are quite atmospheric as well.

Fans also pointed out that animation is also a part of the series and that it doesn't make sense to isolate one element of a project to decide whether or not a show is good.

🌸 Purrluna 🌸 @PurrlunaGaming



Also pretty sure the animations are a part of the anime. A lot of animes would be sh*t if they made it look like sh*t??? wat 🤣



Let people enjoy what they enjoy @itsjadeyanh Great character designs, incredible animations, entertaining, great voice acting, enjoyable story. Far from mid.Also pretty sure the animations are a part of the anime. A lot of animes would be sh*t if they made it look like sh*t??? wat 🤣Let people enjoy what they enjoy @itsjadeyanh Great character designs, incredible animations, entertaining, great voice acting, enjoyable story. Far from mid.Also pretty sure the animations are a part of the anime. A lot of animes would be sh*t if they made it look like sh*t??? wat 🤣Let people enjoy what they enjoy ☺️

anK @yamadalulz

if it wasnt for the peak animation it would never be as popular as it is @itsjadeyanh kimetsu is the most mid anime/manga ive ever seenif it wasnt for the peak animation it would never be as popular as it is @itsjadeyanh kimetsu is the most mid anime/manga ive ever seenif it wasnt for the peak animation it would never be as popular as it is

Tyler Tolmasoff @tylertolmasoff @yamadalulz @itsjadeyanh that’s like saying “breaking bad wouldn’t be as good if it wasn’t for the characters”.. you can’t just take a vital part from a show and act like it’s a little thing @yamadalulz @itsjadeyanh that’s like saying “breaking bad wouldn’t be as good if it wasn’t for the characters”.. you can’t just take a vital part from a show and act like it’s a little thing😂😂

This is a debate that will not end for a long time, and is constantly brought up on numerous occasions. Despite all the opinions that people have about the series, both the manga and the anime have performed exceptionally well. While it's not the best metric to gauge a good series, it has garnered a huge fan following from across the globe.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

