Twitter blames Toei’s promotion of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film for killing the hype

The Dragon Ball community is not happy with the people in charge of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promotion. For many fans, the way the advertisement for the movie was handled is downright disrespectful, and with good reason.

Twitter is flooded with complaints about the issue, calling Toei out for its horrible treatment of this beloved franchise.

Continue reading to learn more about what the executives at Toei did to make fans so angry, and how people on Twitter are reacting to the lackluster promotional material for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

Dragon Ball fans took to Twitter to express their anger against Toei’s promotion of Gohan’s new movie

How did this all start?

One Piece Film RED VOSTFR ACTU @onepieceredfilm Apparently DB fans are fighting with One Piece fans? Because Film Red did better than Super Hero at the box office?



One Piece is objectively hotter in Japan and was promoted better. DB is the bigger INTERNATIONAL IP, but they care about Japan above all. Video on this soon.

Lien Apparently DB fans are fighting with One Piece fans? Because Film Red did better than Super Hero at the box office?One Piece is objectively hotter in Japan and was promoted better. DB is the bigger INTERNATIONAL IP, but they care about Japan above all. Video on this soon.Lien

At the beginning of the year, Toei announced two major movies that fans all over the globe wanted to see: One Piece Film: Red and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Things were great, with fans talking day and night about how hyped they were for both films.

Unfortunately, things started to look gloomy for Dragon Ball’s new film when the time for promotions arrived. With this year being the 25th anniversary of One Piece’s manga, Toei opted to give most of the promotional budget to Film: Red.

Michał @Micha96870542 @YonkouProd Meanwhile, Toei during the promotion of Super Hero @YonkouProd Meanwhile, Toei during the promotion of Super Hero https://t.co/e2cXJEmKf1

This meant that the advertisements and promotional material for Super Hero were almost non-existent. Most casual fans were not even aware of this new movie until weeks before it was released in Japan.

This caused the movie to be a major flop in cinemas, with a lackluster box office that does not represent the love fans feel for this franchise. To add insult to injury, Film: Red, aided by its massive promotional campaign, made ten times the amount of money Super Hero made in just one weekend.

Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD The only reason I even knew about the Super Hero dub premier in LA is because one of the VAs discussed it on Instagram.



Zero promotion. Nobody talked about it and the vast majority of people didn't even know it happened until literally hours ago, including folks who went in 2018 The only reason I even knew about the Super Hero dub premier in LA is because one of the VAs discussed it on Instagram.Zero promotion. Nobody talked about it and the vast majority of people didn't even know it happened until literally hours ago, including folks who went in 2018

Nevertheless, the story does not end here, as it seems like Toei’s international promotion for Super Hero is as disappointing as it was in its country of origin. The film is set to be released next week, something that most fans of the franchise are sadly unaware of.

Not only that, but the premiere for the film, which took place on Wednesday, was not even announced officially, and most fans had to find out about it through the voice actors’ social media accounts.

How did fans react to this news?

Zion @PapiZion__ Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD The NON-IMAX showing.



2 people.



1 + 1.



Dos.



Two.



2 tickets sold in a MAJOR market that was selling out for Broly first weekend. Resurrection F sold out too



They REALLY dropped the ball this time nonsensically. This should've been pushed hard since at least April. The NON-IMAX showing.2 people.1 + 1. Dos. Two.2 tickets sold in a MAJOR market that was selling out for Broly first weekend. Resurrection F sold out tooThey REALLY dropped the ball this time nonsensically. This should've been pushed hard since at least April. https://t.co/gMsxUYKTeD If I didn’t have Twitter I honestly would of forgotten there was a new Dragon Ball Super movie coming out. I guess if it’s not centered around Goku/Vegeta Toei doesn’t care twitter.com/emperorbigd/st… If I didn’t have Twitter I honestly would of forgotten there was a new Dragon Ball Super movie coming out. I guess if it’s not centered around Goku/Vegeta Toei doesn’t care twitter.com/emperorbigd/st…

As stated before, Toei Animation is public enemy number one for most of the Dragon Ball community. The horrible treatment given to the Super Hero film is something that will not be forgotten for a long time.

Fans are complaining about the lack of awareness the company has about the massive fanbase Goku and his friends have outside of Japan. They allowed themselves to be swayed by the hype One Piece has amongst Japanese audiences and believed they could apply the same method outside their country.

+ @OfficialBPlus Dragonball Super Super Hero comes out tomorrow and there’s literally no hype about it because of the lack of promotion 🥴 Dragonball Super Super Hero comes out tomorrow and there’s literally no hype about it because of the lack of promotion 🥴

The movie premiere that took place on Wednesday was basically empty, with cinemas having as few as two people showing up to watch the film. This is mind-boggling, considering that previous films in the franchise have sold out entire cinemas weeks in advance.

Mane @ManeMihi Seeing everyone complain about DBS Super hero's marketing and promotion. Makes me think they didn't have any faith in Piccolo and Gohan carrying a movie Seeing everyone complain about DBS Super hero's marketing and promotion. Makes me think they didn't have any faith in Piccolo and Gohan carrying a movie 😭

It is speculated that Toei was afraid of Gohan and Piccolo not being able to carry the film as Goku or Vegeta could. This was severely criticized on Twitter, where fans reminded Toei that Gohan is extremely popular in other countries.

sergio @sherrera1098 Now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out in theaters in Japan , when do ya'll think we will get an English Dub Trailer? Movie comes out in 2 months and we still have no official dub trailer. Promotion for this movie has definitely been weird. Now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out in theaters in Japan , when do ya'll think we will get an English Dub Trailer? Movie comes out in 2 months and we still have no official dub trailer. Promotion for this movie has definitely been weird.

With less than a week until the official release of the movie internationally, fans have yet to see a single commercial on either TV or social media.

justin the animefanatic 😁 @animefanaticxxx . I'm a huge dragon ball fan from the US and they're billions of fans across the world not just Japan and the casually fan doesn't have any idea the movie is coming out next week. It just blows my mind that toei animation promotion of dragon ball super: super heroes is. I'm a huge dragon ball fan from the US and they're billions of fans across the world not just Japan and the casually fan doesn't have any idea the movie is coming out next week. It just blows my mind that toei animation promotion of dragon ball super: super heroes is 💩💩. I'm a huge dragon ball fan from the US and they're billions of fans across the world not just Japan and the casually fan doesn't have any idea the movie is coming out next week.

Sorhan @Sorhan61 Tanooki Joe @TanookiKuribo @EmperorBigD I still have no idea how Toei's marketing budget got them DBS Broly billboards in Times Square, a video billboard, and ads ALL OVER the NYC subway system. @EmperorBigD I still have no idea how Toei's marketing budget got them DBS Broly billboards in Times Square, a video billboard, and ads ALL OVER the NYC subway system. https://t.co/U0IuQPI0fQ Man I wish Super Hero promotion was like this twitter.com/tanookikuribo/… Man I wish Super Hero promotion was like this twitter.com/tanookikuribo/…

Fans are reminding Toei about the massive amount of commercials, promotional material, and announcements of movies like Broly’s got. Broly’s movie was one of the most successful films in Dragon Ball’s history, which only made fans question more why Toei did not take a similar approach when promoting Super Hero.

Some fans find it amusing that even Fortnite is doing a better job promoting its collaboration with Dragon Ball than the company in charge of the franchise.

Final thoughts

Geekdom101 @EmperorBigD "What if Toei treated Dragon Ball with Respect Part 48" "What if Toei treated Dragon Ball with Respect Part 48"

It is unlikely fans will ever forgive Toei for the massive disrespect the company showed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The series is beloved by millions of fans all over the world, who will most likely never even realize the film is coming out in their respective countries.

Ryan Molina @ThatRyanMolina



My invite must have gotten lost in the mail or something twitter.com/msdbzbabe/stat… ✨Maria✨ @MsDBZbabe #DragonBallSuperMovie Some pics #DragonBallSuperSuperHero Some pics #DragonBallSuperSuperHero #DragonBallSuperMovie https://t.co/hV0fseGTLy Apparently Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had a Los Angeles Premiere yesterday that nobody went to or knew about. Thanks Toei 🙃My invite must have gotten lost in the mail or something Apparently Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero had a Los Angeles Premiere yesterday that nobody went to or knew about. Thanks Toei 🙃My invite must have gotten lost in the mail or something 😆 twitter.com/msdbzbabe/stat…

It is clear that Toei’s executives did not even try to hide the obvious disinterest the company had with the movie, seeing as not even the premier got any kind of announcement. This is an insult to both the fans who were waiting patiently for the movie’s release, as well as to the voice actors who worked hard to give fans a quality dub.

Saiyans Fans Club @DragonBall_757

Se sabe que DB le pasa el trapo a OP, globalmente. Baggie S @Baggie_Saiyan Dang the reception to Film Red in Japan is not hot at all... which makes Toei sacrificing SUPER HERO for it feel all the more worse...🙁 Dang the reception to Film Red in Japan is not hot at all... which makes Toei sacrificing SUPER HERO for it feel all the more worse...🙁 https://t.co/0pCiBWuqzz Toei made a horrible move in treating Dragon Ball like nothing and paying more attention to another movie, well deserved, so they learn to treat Dragon Ball the way it deserves.Se sabe que DB le pasa el trapo a OP, globalmente. twitter.com/Baggie_Saiyan/… Toei made a horrible move in treating Dragon Ball like nothing and paying more attention to another movie, well deserved, so they learn to treat Dragon Ball the way it deserves.Se sabe que DB le pasa el trapo a OP, globalmente. twitter.com/Baggie_Saiyan/…

In the end, the bet Toei made with Film: Red was a massive mistake, as the film has been getting horrible reviews since it was released. Even with the scarce promotion Super Hero got, it is clearly being enjoyed by fans a lot more than One Piece’s new film.

●○• ₲₥ØɆVⱤɎ and Single Summons @GmoEvRy7 So Film Red did better than Super Hero?..



Not Mad.



Maybe if toei cared about promotion globally.... So Film Red did better than Super Hero?..Not Mad.Maybe if toei cared about promotion globally....

We can only hope that Toei learns from this mistake and starts showing all their licenses the same amount of respect. Lets’ hope in the future something like this does not happen again, with Dragon Ball or any other franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das