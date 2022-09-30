Twitter loses its collective mind at a possible Shinichiro cover on Tokyo Revengers volume 30

The last few chapters of the Tokyo Revengers manga have put special focus on Shinichiro’s backstory. To keep the trend going, the cover of the latest volume could feature this fan-favorite character.

The oldest Sano brother has been gaining popularity over the last few weeks thanks to the original timeline arc being depicted in the series.

After the revelation, fans on Twitter began losing their minds, as Shinichiro was one of the few main characters who had never featured on the cover. Twitter has been flooded with reactions from fans who cannot stop talking about this upcoming release.

Fans wonder why Shinichiro is wearing sandals on new cover of Tokyo Revengers volume 30

Until recently, Shinichiro was one of the few characters in the series who hadn't been featured on a cover. Takemichi, Mikey, Draken, and even Kazutora had appeared on the covers of previous volumes. Shinichiro’s time to shine is almost here, as the leaked cover of Tokyo Revengers volume 30 features a character bearing a striking resemblance to the black-haired boy.

The illustration depicts his lower half. The boy is seen wearing black pants, a black cloak, and sandals. Behind him, several years can be spotted referencing his identity as the second time-leaper of the franchise.

Fans' reactions

After the cover was leaked, fans began flooding Twitter with their predictions about the mysterious character's identity. Although multiple characters could be featured on the cover of Tokyo Revengers volume 30, fans are convinced this individual is none other than Shinichiro.

bri @inarzks i’m wondering if shinichiro will be on the next cover already or on volume 31 since it’s the one explaining his time leaping now i’m wondering if shinichiro will be on the next cover already or on volume 31 since it’s the one explaining his time leaping now

mikaela◝ @sanogear Manifesting Shinichiro cover day 87 Manifesting Shinichiro cover day 87

aponthip @aponthip2007 #anime #TokyoRevengers

Tik Tok:@soda200555 Volume 30 of the manga is out, no!! This is the fan art I drew. Please leave your work #東京リベンジャーズ ＃アニメ #真一郎 Tik Tok:@soda200555 Volume 30 of the manga is out, no!! This is the fan art I drew. Please leave your work 💕✨ #anime #TokyoRevengers #東京リベンジャーズ ＃アニメ #真一郎 Tik Tok:@soda200555 https://t.co/L0EU3lD4wU

Some fans have spent the last few months pleading with Ken Wakui for a cover featuring Shinichiro. Their long wait will seemingly pay off when Tokyo Revengers volume 30 is revealed in its entirety.

joyce 🍉 @kakucho_h @toman_official also, i wonder if the inside cover will be mikey related since its the person shin wanted to save @toman_official also, i wonder if the inside cover will be mikey related since its the person shin wanted to save https://t.co/IkYX9wOh2a

tima @haruk4iki 東京卍リベンジャーズ【公式】 @toman_official 打ち合わせ中です！！ 次の単行本のカラーが上がりました！！ 誰だかわかるでしょうか！？ 打ち合わせ中です！！ 次の単行本のカラーが上がりました！！ 誰だかわかるでしょうか！？ https://t.co/93RYkrHWkt no but wait vol.22 cover with takemichi also has the numbers, obviously, and they're the years and time that takemichi traveled, at least as I understand, but this....? 199x??? IT'S THE DATES ON PURPOSE? 199X?????? SHINICHIRO PLS EXPLAIN twitter.com/toman_official… no but wait vol.22 cover with takemichi also has the numbers, obviously, and they're the years and time that takemichi traveled, at least as I understand, but this....? 199x??? IT'S THE DATES ON PURPOSE? 199X?????? SHINICHIRO PLS EXPLAIN twitter.com/toman_official… https://t.co/ncPGG9b4wr

Miyumi @Miyumi_Manji

Their clothes on these covers are very similar, and you know what else they have in common? That they are all dead.

#tr272 #tr273 Shinichiro, Draken and Izana...Their clothes on these covers are very similar, and you know what else they have in common? That they are all dead. Shinichiro, Draken and Izana...Their clothes on these covers are very similar, and you know what else they have in common? That they are all dead.#tr272 #tr273 https://t.co/1Q2lAfQ6oW

This unique cover and design Wakui chose for it has prompted fans to draw comparisons with a similar drawing. In volume 22, Takemichi was the one featured on the cover and he had the same year pattern behind him.

However, this isn't the only resemblance. Draken and Izana’s outfits on their covers also have a floral pattern similar to the one on volume 30.

Killian @Saru_may @mybubumikey Where are his heels? He is the icon of wearing heels. He is the reason inupi started wearing them. QwQ and he is wearing slippers. @mybubumikey Where are his heels? He is the icon of wearing heels. He is the reason inupi started wearing them. QwQ and he is wearing slippers.

Despite how happy the fandom is with the news of the Shinichiro cover, some have taken the time to roast Wakui on Twitter for the Sano boy’s footwear. The decision to depict him wearing sandals instead of his usual shoes elicited a few laughs.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro as seen in the manga series (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

As of lately, Shinichiro has been one of the most popular characters in Tokyo Revengers. Due to his involvement in the original manga timeline, the boy has been on the fandom’s radar for months. Ultimately, it was time for Ken Wakui to show Shinichiro the love he deserves and feature him on the manga cover.

The manga series is soon coming to an end, making this the perfect time to have Shinichiro as the cover character for Tokyo Revengers volume 30. That said, fans will have to wait a few more days for an official confirmation.

