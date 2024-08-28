"Two of the best characters" - Latest official Naruto art has fans in their feels over Zabuza and Haku all over again

The new Naruto summer illustration was released and the entire fanbase was pleased to see the contents of it. Not only were the subjects of the illustration popular, but it also brought back some bittersweet memories that took the fans down memory lane.

Fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their thoughts on this particular illustration. The drawing comprised two characters - Zabuza and Haku. They were extremely close to each other in the anime series. Seeing them in the illustration made fans reminisce about the time when Zabuza was first introduced in the series. Fans also reacted to the post by commenting "two of the best characters" under the post.

The duo were a part of some of the most entertaining fights that were featured early on in the series.

Why Naruto fans were reacting to the summer illustration featuring Haku and Zabuza

The illustration featuring Zabuza and Haku brought back some fond memories regarding their friendship. They found each other in extremely bad situations which strengthened their bond. However, the reason for fans’ sadness is due to the fate of the two characters. They were introduced as antagonists in the series and despite this, some fans rooted for them.

Haku was killed by Kakashi Hatake who used the Chidori that was meant for Zabuza. The latter was lectured by Naruto on how Haku died for him, and that he needed to acknowledge his feelings. In the meantime, Gato arrived and engaged in a fight with Zabuza. He sacrificed his life to kill Gato in the hopes of reuniting with Haku - the one true friend who always had his back.

Seeing these characters reunite in the illustration tickled a few tear ducts and fans were over the moon. The fanbase reacted to the new summer illustration featuring the two aforementioned characters.

How fans reacted to the new summer illustration

"So what was haku to zabuza? A friend, a brother, a son?", said one fan

"brother/son i think", said another

Upon seeing this illustration, fans immediately started to ponder about their relationship dynamics. While it was never really explicitly mentioned, they were incredibly close. Most assumed that Haku was like his adopted son, while others assumed that Haku was just a really good friend. Either way, their relationship was something Naruto fans enjoyed and more importantly missed.

"These two made me cry fr", said one fan

"Two bros looking at each other", said another

"They were my first heartbreak", one netizen

It was at this stage that fans were slightly emotional. The characters' love for each other can be felt through the screen. Fans were heartbroken to see Haku die for Zabuza. Moments later, Zabuza too laid down his life in an attempt to kill Gato. Fans firmly believed that the two reunited in the afterlife. Their deaths had a lasting impact on the viewers. Netizens' emotional reaction to the illustration attached above is a clear indication of the same.

