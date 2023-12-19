Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12 is scheduled to premiere throughout Japan on December 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. This fresh installment will be available for global audiences to stream on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 11, Satono Diamond left for France to take part in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event. On the other hand, Kitasan Black was confused about her condition. She was trying hard to understand what was wrong with her body and why she was feeling so heavy. Amidst all the confusion, Kitasan Black decided to withdraw her application as a participant in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event and instead run for the entertainment of the local people.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12. Episode 11 concluded with an unpleasant ending, showcasing Kitasan Black reaching her limits and getting exhausted easily. It will be interesting to see how Kitasan Black will be able to continue her racing career with all the current setbacks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12 release date and time

Satono Diamond as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12 is all set to premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. Japanese fans can enjoy this upcoming episode on AT-X and Tokyo MX. For global fans, episode 12 will be available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12, as per different time zones, are as follows:

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 21, 2023 Thursday 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 20, 2023 Wednesday 10 am India Standard Time (IST) December 20, 2023 Wednesday 8:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 21, 2023 Thursday 2 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 20, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm Central European Time (CET) December 20, 2023 Wednesday 9 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 20, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm

Expand Tweet

According to the official schedule, the release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are:

October 4, 2023: Episode 1 (Released)

October 11, 2023: Episode 2 (Released)

October 18, 2023: Episode 3 (Released)

October 25, 2023: Episode 4 (Released)

November 1, 2023: Episode 5 (Released)

November 8, 2023: Episode 6 (Released)

November 15, 2023: Episode 7 (Released)

November 22, 2023: Episode 8 (Released)

November 29, 2023: Episode 9 (Released)

December 6, 2023: Episode 10 (Released)

December 13, 2023: Episode 11 (Released)

December 20, 2023: Episode 12

December 27, 2023: Episode 13 (Finale)

A quick recap of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11

Kitasan black as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

In episode 11, Kitasan Black and her friends were seeing off Satono Diamond at the airport as she was leaving for France to participate in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event. Kitasan Black was seen confused throughout the episode as she tried her hardest to understand what was wrong with her body. Despite training hard, she couldn't accelerate like before. Gold Ship, another senior horse girl, told Kitasan that she might have reached her peak and couldn't attain the same performance as before. The thought of not being able to be part of any race again broke Kitasan's heart.

Amidst all the sad and uncertain moments, Kitasan saw people from her locality preparing banners for her victory. Due to this love and support, Kitasan decided not to take part in the Grand Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event. Instead, she would participate in a local competition to entertain the people she cared about. She trained harder than ever to meet the expectations of her fans.

Meanwhile, Satono Diamond secured 15th place in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe event, as per the newspaper. Despite the bad start and the bad condition of the track due to rain, Kitasan Black secured first place in the Tenno Sho event and won her sixth G1 race. After winning the race, Kitasan Black was totally exhausted, as she had reached her limits.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 12

Gold Ship as shown in anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Fans can expect episode 12 to be decisive and to feature whether Kitasan Black will be able to participate in another racing event or if this is it for her racing career. As she was seen exhausted and not able to maintain acceleration during the race in episode 11, it will be very hard for her to bounce back and perform according to her name.