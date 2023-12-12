Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to be released throughout Japan on December 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. This fresh episode will be available for global fans to stream on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 10, amid the festival atmosphere filled with food stalls, games, and laughter, Kitasan Black encountered two significant challenges. Assigned the responsibility of overseeing the festivities, she also faced pressure due to her involvement in the Takarazuka Kinen race. Despite putting in her efforts, Kitasan Black was unable to secure a spot in the competition.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11. As episode 10 concluded with the disastrous loss of the fan-favorite Kitasan Black, it will be interesting to see how she will recover from this loss and make a comeback stronger than ever before.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11 is all set to premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can enjoy this upcoming episode on AT-X and Tokyo MX. For the global audience, episode 11 will be available for streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Regions Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 14, 2023 Thursday 12 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 13, 2023 Wednesday 10 am India Standard Time (IST) December 13, 2023 Wednesday 8:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 14, 2023 Thursday 2 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 13, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm Central European Time (CET) December 13, 2023 Wednesday 9 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 13, 2023 Wednesday 11 pm

According to the official schedule, the release dates for all 13 episodes of Uma Musume Pretty Derby's third season are:

In episode 10, Kitasan Black was appointed as the in-charge of the festival to ensure smooth coordination and completion of the event. The first half of the episode was filled with heartwarming moments and peace, where everyone was enjoying and having a good time. The festival featured a variety of food stalls, games, and other entertainment.

Amid the festivities, Kitasan met Diamond, who told her that she is taking a break and not participating in the upcoming race so she could prepare for the most prestigious grand event. Despite catching a cold after the festival, Kitasan, with her not fully recovered body, still prepared hard for the upcoming Takarazuka Kinen racing event. Unfortunately, she lost drastically and failed to secure any top rank.

The reason for her loss could be how hard she was on herself and not giving herself enough time to recover from bad health. The episode concluded with Kitasan crying, unable to believe how she lost.

What to expect from Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11

Fans can expect Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3 episode 11 to feature the most pivotal moment in Kitasan's journey.

As she lost the race very badly, she will come back stronger and will definitely learn from her mistake. It will be very interesting for fans to witness how Kitasan will recover from the grief of her loss and who will support and help her bounce back.