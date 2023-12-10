Overtake! episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 11 is scheduled to premiere throughout Japan on December 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This fresh series' installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 10, Haruka surprises everyone by deciding to stay with Komaki Motors and not choosing Belsorriso. He is determined to achieve success with his team, and values the bond they share. Meanwhile, Kouya is determined to take Haruka's picture on Podium. On the racing track, Belsorriso's Toshiki fights hard to maintain his lead.

Fans eagerly await Overtake! episode 11, hoping it will determine Haruka's resolve as he faces challenges in Komaki Motors that hold him back. It will be interesting to see how Haruka counters the obstacles and secures his win in the F4 race to reach the podium.

Overtake! episode 11 drops this week

Overtake! episode 11 is all set to release on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Fans from Japan can watch this upcoming episode on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. Globally, this new episode will be able to stream on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Overtake! episode 11 in time zones across the world are mentioned below.

Time Zones Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 10, 2023 Sunday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 11, 2023 Monday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 9 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 10, 2023 Sunday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 10, 2023 Sunday 9 am

The official release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10 – December 3, 2023 (Released)

Episode 11 – December 10, 2023

Episode 12 – December 17, 2023

A quick recap of episode 10

In episode 10, the Komaki Motors team was concerned about the car, as it would be useless if Haruka did not drive it. Haruka surprised everyone with his appearance and the decision to reject Belsorriso. He shared his dream with the Komaki Motor team members, expressing that being a professional driver is not his dream.

Instead, he wants to stand on the award podium and see the landscape from there, just as his father showed him when Haruka was a kid. Haruka was determined and focused on valuing friendship and bonds over his career.

During the race, Haruka performed well, coming just one step away from securing first place. Unfortunately, his car's tire lost its grip, leading to his loss in the race. Toshiki, one of Belsorriso's drivers, battled to maintain his lead, and despite the challenges, he secured first place in the race.

Meanwhile, Satsuki was seen exercising in the hospital to recover quickly. Satsuki, watching the live telecast of the race on his mobile phone, was respectful and acknowledged Haruka's precise driving skills.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 11

In episode 11, fans can expect to witness Haruka's determination as he confronts hurdles within Komaki Motors. Fans can anticipate an exhilarating race where Haruka fights against obstacles, aiming to clinch his awaited F4 victory and earn a well-deserved spot on the podium.

This episode will truly test Haruka's resilience and his talent for triumphing over adversity, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

