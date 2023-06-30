Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and more

The premiere date for Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 is set for July 6, 2023. Yugo Aosaki's novel series, which has been adapted into an anime, is one of the most eagerly anticipated anime of Summer 2023. As the release date approaches, fans are hoping to learn where they can watch the series and what will be in the first episode.

Fortunately, the anime's staff has provided fans with a sneak peek in the form of images from Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1. Along with the key images for the first episode preview, the official site has also added captions. Mamoru Hatakeyama, known for Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, will direct the anime at Lapin Track.

Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 will take the fans to the 30th year of the Meiji era

Release date and time

The Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 will begin airing on the Japanese local network at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The majority of the audiences, excluding Japan and some other countries, will see the premiere of Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 sometime on Wednesday 5 July, 2023. This is due to the exact release date and time-varying from region to region due to time zone differences.

The Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 8.55 am, Thursday, July 5, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 11.55 am, Thursday, July 5, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 4.55 pm, Thursday, July 5, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5.55 pm, Thursday, July 5, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 9:25 pm, Thursday, July 5, 2023

Philippine Time (PHT): 11.55 pm, Thursday, July 5, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 12.55 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1.25 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Where to watch the anime?

According to the anime's official website, the Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. The show will then be shown on other networks such as BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X, where it will be repeated every Thursday and Sunday.

For international fans, Crunchyroll will stream the Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 for viewers outside of Asia. However, they will only be able to watch Undead Girl Murder Farce if they subscribe to one of Crunchyroll's services to experience streaming without any ads. The most popular packs among viewers are Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month).

What to expect from Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1?

As the episode nears its release date, the official website has provided a preview of the first episode of the series, which will transport fans to the 30th year of the Meiji Era, specifically 1897. As fans will be transported back to the Meji period, they will see that monsters still exist. Thus, the series will blend in fantasy and drama together.

Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1 will also introduce Mauchi Tsugaru, who will appear in a show where monsters fight each other and will act as demon slayers. However, Aya Rindo and her maid, Shizuku Fengui, will approach him soon.

As for the synopsis, here's how the official anime website describes Undead Girl Murder Farce episode 1:

"In the 30th year of the Meiji era, Tokyo was a time when monsters were alive and well. Mauchi Tsugaru, who is active as a "demon slayer" at a freak show where monsters enjoy killing each other, is visited by a beautiful girl with a raw neck, Rindo Raven, accompanied by the maid Shizuku Fengui. What is its purpose?"

Viewers can expect the show to mix supernatural and dramatic elements alongside including thrilling and suspense. Based on the preview, it appears that the animation will be strong and the character's emotions will be successfully conveyed.

