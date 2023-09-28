Undead Girl Murder Farce manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

If you're a fan of unique and offbeat manga, then Undead Girl Murder Farce manga should undoubtedly be on your radar. Created by Yugo Aosaki and beautifully illustrated by Haruka Tomoyama, this supernatural detective horror manga offers readers a thrilling and entertaining experience.

The manga's supernatural theme hits differently due to its intricately drawn illustrations. And the offbeat characters only add to the captivating and intriguing story. Whether you're an avid manga reader or a newbie, the Undead Girl Murder Farce manga is one to check out. It's an epic fusion of horror and detective genres that will leave you hungry for more.

Undead Girl Murder Farce manga involves mysteries of Victorian England in this supernatural detective story

Aya Rindou as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track Studio)

Where to Read

Undead Girl Murder Farce manga is available to read online at the official Kodansha Comics website. As a digital-only manga, it offers the convenience of easy access from anywhere at any time.

The series has high praise from fans who have read it so far, and the manga's first volume is available to read online as a digital version since it's digital-only, making it convenient for readers to access at any time. The first volume is relatively short, with only 151 pages.

The short length of the manga's first volume has the convenience of allowing the readers to dive into a new, offbeat world.

Unlike traditional horror manga, Undead Girl Murder Farce infuses its horror elements with a quirky and fun twist

19-century France theme-based setting (Image via Lapin Track Studio)

What to expect

Undead Girl Murder Farce manga is set against the backdrop of post-French Revolution Europe when demons are granted human rights as long as they do not harm humans. The story revolves around a vampire whose husband seeks the help of two private investigators, Tsugaru Shinuchi and Aya Rindo after she is murdered. What follows is a supernatural detective adventure filled with twists and turns.

This manga is set in a throwback historical era, similar to Black Butler manga, where horror lurks beneath fashionable old-school lifestyles. It mixes horror, history, and humor, making it a great read.

Shinuchi Tsugaru as seen in the anime (Image via Lapin Track Studio)

The two main characters, Tsugaru Shinuchi and Aya Rindo, are unconventional and captivating in their ways. Tsugaru appears relatively normal, aside from an unexplained line across his face. Meanwhile, Aya's true form is an immortal demon living in a birdcage – a compelling and unusual character design. Aya's thousand years of life have given her a wealth of knowledge about human behavior, making her an excellent detective.

As the plot unfolds, readers will see Aya show off her impressive detective skills while dealing with the bias that vampires encounter and cracking perplexing puzzles. Although Aya apprehends the perpetrator in the vampire homicide case by the end of the first volume, specific plot threads are left unresolved, enthralling readers and making them anticipate the next chapter.

A Seamless combination of an engaging storyline and visually appealing artwork

Undead Girl Murder Farce features stunning artwork and character design by Haruka Tomoyama. The vivid colors and intricate details bring the story's historical European setting to life. The characters are captivating and well-designed, allowing readers to connect with them more easily. The engaging storyline and visually appealing artwork make Undead Girl Murder Farce manga a true treat for the eyes.

Final Thoughts

Undead Girl Murder Farce manga is breaking boundaries when it comes to horror. It's flipping that script and giving the audience something completely fresh.

This manga takes us to historical Europe and mixes it with supernatural mysteries that will keep you glued to the pages. What sets this manga apart is its offbeat concept, the characters unlike any you've seen before, and the mind-blowing artwork that will have your jaw-dropping.

If you're looking for a manga that's thrilling, fun, and packed with supernatural detective adventures, then the Undead Girl Murder Farce manga is what you need.

