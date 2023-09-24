Undead Murder Farce episode 13: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 13 will be released on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, Aya and Tsugaru arrived at the werewolf village where Shizuku was held captive. As they investigated, a fight broke out between the humans and the werewolves, with the latter being overwhelmed.

However, Aya appeared to have unearthed the truth behind the murders, which she will reveal in Undead Murder Farce episode 13.

In Undead Murder Farce episode 13, Aya to reveal the culprit behind the killings

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 13

This anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 13, the final episode of the season, is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 12

In the previous episode, Victor Frankenstein, instead of fighting, took Tsugaru and Aya away from the Royce agents, Alice and Kyle. But in return, Victor asked for the location of the werewolf village and kept the Penultimate Night with him.

Tsugaru and Aya continued their journey and encountered one of the werewolf priestesses named Vera. Vera guided them to the village's prison, where Shizuku was locked up.

After learning the details of Shizuku's investigation, Aya and Tsugaru proceeded to the crime scene, where they discovered an underground tunnel.

Aya deduced that the young werewolf girls had been murdered underground, and their bodies were then brought to the surface and left there.

Inside the tunnel they found Alma's lifeless body. The other end of the tunnel connected back to the human village where Louise's body had also been found.

Aya knew that when Louise was not yet four years old, her parents had attempted to abandon her in the forest due to her disability. However, Jutte brought her back home.

Interestingly, she chose to expose that Jutte was a werewolf, perhaps to ensure that she was cared for in future. This revelation led the villagers to regard her as their guardian angel.

Back in the werewolf village, Aya and Tsugaru successfully freed Shizuku. However, when three werewolf men attempted to kill Tsugaru, he easily defeated them.

Meanwhile, Alice and Kyle, who had also discovered the underground passage to the werewolf village, rallied everyone from the human village, and a fierce battle broke out. The Banquet also joined in, wreaking havoc on the werewolves.

But at the end of the episode, Aya revealed that she had solved the mystery.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 13?

In Undead Murder Farce episode 13, the season finale, Aya will reveal the reason for the series of killings that have taken place in both the werewolf village and the human village.

This revelation might hold the key to resolving the ongoing conflict between humans and werewolves. It is also possible that the next episode will provide insight into why Dr Heinemann is deeply troubled by memories of the deaths of Rose and Jutte.

