Undead Murder Farce episode 12: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 12 will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:55 a.m. JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, with the exception of those in Asia.

In the last episode, Aya and Tsugaru found out the way to reach the werewolf village. Meanwhile, Shizuku had ended up in that very village and found herself at the mercy of the inhabitants.

Shizuku has always been by Aya and Tsugaru's sides, but she hasn't had an opportunity to share the spotlight. However, in Undead Murder Farce episode 12, viewers could expect to see Shizuku engage in some detective work.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Shizuku will search for the killer in Undead Murder Farce episode 12

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 12

Shizuku and the werewolves (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 11 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 a.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 11

The three werewolf priestesses (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, Shizuku woke up in the home of three werewolf priestesses. After they were sure that Shizuku was not the one who had been killing young girls on rainy nights, they decided to help her escape the village. They feared that if she was found, the other werewolves would kill her. However, their plan failed, and Shizuku was discovered.

Thereafter, scaffolding was erected with fire ready on all four sides. On top of this structure, Shizuku was made to sit and undergo questioning to determine whether she was the killer. Grandma Regi, the mayor of the village, was responsible for determining whether she was answering truthfully.

Grandma Regi (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

While the questioning was underway, the sound of a shotgun caught everyone's attention. Everyone, including Shizuku, rushed to the source of the sound and found Nora, one of the priestesses, dead with a gunshot wound.

Despite not being a detective, Shizuku tried to help the werewolves figure out who the killer was. By analyzing the crime scene, she realized that two shots had been fired, although only one was heard. Meanwhile, as Tsugaru and others scaled a cliff, they were attacked by Victor Frankenstein.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 12?

Aya and Royce agent Alice (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In Undead Murder Farce episode 12, Aya, Tsugaru, and the Royce agents will be in confrontation with the Banquet. So, it is reasonable to expect some great action sequences.

On the other hand, viewers will be eager to see whether Shizuku can apprehend the killer before Aya and Tsugaru reach the village. Otherwise, they will be welcomed with hostility.

Finally, the focus should also be on Alma, who was a werewolf hiding in the human village and confessed to killing the young girls. It remains unknown if she had also been targeting the werewolf children and, if so, what her motives were.

