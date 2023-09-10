Undead Murder Farce episode 11: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 11 will be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 12:55 a.m. JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku continued their investigation into the missing girls. They interviewed various villagers to determine if there were any werewolves. However, by a stroke of luck, the culprit revealed itself on its own. In Undead Murder Farce episode 11, viewers can expect to see Tsugaru facing off against what appears to be no ordinary werewolf.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Aya and Tsugaru will try to subdue Alma and rescue Shizuku in Undead Murder Farce episode 11

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 11

Aya (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015. Undead Murder Farce episode 11 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:55 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

India Standard Time: 9:25 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Philippine Time: 11:55 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time: 12:55 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1.25 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 10

The village mayor (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the previous episode, the story continued at the mayor's house. Nadia, the mayor's granddaughter, was the first victim of a series of werewolf attacks. During their conversation with the mayor, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku discovered that these werewolves had been selectively breeding and had become immune to silver and holy water, though they were still vulnerable to fire.

Aya met and questioned the only three outsiders in the village: Cnut, Alma, and Heimann. While the trio was interrogating Heinemann, they were interrupted by the arrival of Royce agents Alice and Kyle. A fight broke out initially, but Aya managed to strike a deal with them. In exchange for being allowed to continue investigating, she would give them the location of the werewolf village.

Alma (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

That night, the trio hurried to Alma's house after noticing a crowd gathering there with torches. Inside, Alma, seemingly losing control, confessed to being the kidnapper and transformed into a golden-colored werewolf before bolting out of the house.

Shizuku and the Royce agents attempted to stop Alma, but, as expected, silver bullets proved useless against her. Alma then made a cunning move by throwing Aya's cage into the nearby waterfall. Shizuku dove in to save Aya from drowning but ended up being swept away by the waterfall.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 11?

Tsugaru (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 11, Aya and Tsugaru will be torn between fighting Alma and rescuing Shizuku. Aya recognizes that the werewolves are exceptionally intelligent, so Alma's reasons for targeting the girls likely extend beyond mere bloodlust.

Perhaps in the upcoming episode, viewers will learn more about Alma's character and whether she is the werewolf god mentioned by the mayor.

In the previous episode, there was a brief moment when Aleister was seen closely monitoring Aya's party. Despite Tsugaru's reassurance to Alice that the Banquet had not yet arrived, this is far from the truth. Another confrontation between these groups seems to be on the horizon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.