Undead Murder Farce episode 10: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

Undead Murder Farce episode 10 will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. It will air on Fuji TV's +Ultra block and later be shown on networks like BS Fuji, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, TV West Japan, Tokai TV, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Except for those in Asia, international viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku arrived in Germany and encountered a family whose young girl was believed to have been abducted by a werewolf. This prompted them to conduct an investigation. Eventually, Aya struck a bargain with an elderly man that she would catch the kidnapper in exchange for the location of the werewolf village.

In Undead Murder Farce episode 10, viewers can expect to see if Aya succeeds in her mission.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Aya might identify the werewolf living among the villagers in Undead Murder Farce episode 10

Release date and time of Undead Murder Farce episode 10

Aya (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

This anime is based on author Yugo Aosaki's Undead Girl Murder Farce novels, which have been published by Kodansha since 2015.

Undead Murder Farce episode 10 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:55 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

India Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12:55 am, Thursday, September 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 1.25 am, Thursday, September 7, 2023

Summary of Undead Murder Farce episode 9

Jutte (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

The previous episode began eight years ago when a mother werewolf and her daughter, Jutte, were being chased by an angry mob. They found shelter in a tower, but the place was set on fire.

Then, the episode shifted to present-day Western Germany. Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku were on a journey to Heulendorf, also called the Howling Village, in order to find werewolves. Tsugaru was particularly excited because he had never met a werewolf.

Aya, who had seen a werewolf before, explained that werewolves were intelligent beings capable of communicating with humans, skilled at concealing themselves, and able to transform into human, wolf, and therianthrope forms.

Heinemann (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

While on their journey, they met Heinemann, a villager from Heulendorf, who recognized Tsugaru as the Cage User and asked for help in finding a girl kidnapped by a werewolf.

It turned out that such kidnappings were quite common. The mayor’s granddaughter had disappeared the previous year just before spring. Her lifeless body, bearing bite marks, was found in the forest the next day. Four months later, the woodcutter's daughter was found in a similar state, followed by the miller's daughter.

Although all of these abductions occurred during rainy nights, the latest victim, Louise, a nearly 13-year-old girl, disappeared on a night when it did not rain. Before they left, Aya told Louise's parents that there was little chance they would ever see her alive again.

The old man (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

Aya and her group next met with an old man who wanted the werewolf to be caught, as he hated seeing people flee the village. According to legend, the werewolves resided in a village near a waterfall called Wolphinhel. However, when Aya inquired about the Forest of Fangs, the old man's expression changed completely.

Aya assured him that she was pursuing those who were after werewolves, not the werewolves themselves. They made a deal that the old man would reveal the werewolf village's location if Aya identified the werewolf-kidnapper within two days.

The episode came to an end with a shot of two individuals wearing white, getting off the train, and declaring themselves as exterminators.

What to expect from Undead Murder Farce episode 10

The exterminators might have a prominent role in Undead Murder Farce episode 10 (Image via Lapin Track Studios)

In the upcoming Undead Murder Farce episode 10, Aya, Tsugaru, and Shizuku will try to uncover the identity of the werewolf who has been targeting young girls in the village. It is believed that a werewolf lives among the villagers in disguise. There could also be a bigger mystery underlying the werewolf's well-planned abductions.

Meanwhile, viewers can look forward to learning more about the two exterminators briefly introduced in the previous episode. Finally, Moriarty and his troupe might also arrive to hunt down the werewolves.

